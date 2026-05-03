Manchester United have intensified contacts over bringing Ederson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, ramp up their pursuit of a replacement for Casemiro.

Casemiro announced back in January 2026 that he would leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

Even before the former Real Madrid midfielder announced his decision, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, were on the hunt for a long-term successor to the Brazilian.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported in January 2026 that Atalanta midfielder Ederson is a long-term Man Utd target, and the Premier League club have been heavily linked with the Brazil international midfielder in recent days.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel in late April: “For Ederson, two Premier League clubs are considering this opportunity.

“Man Utd’s interest is not a new story, as he was already on the list in summer 2025 and remains a monitored player.

“Man Utd are informed about the situation of Ederson, but at the moment nothing is decided.

“The first step is Champions League football and the second step is the managerial decision.

“Then they will activate the options they want for midfielders. This is going to be the plan.

“Ederson has been monitored for a long time at Man Utd. He was already a target one year ago, but Atalanta said no to his exit.

“This summer they are prepared to sell for €45m, but again from Man Utd there is still no decision made.”

Juventus-centric Italian news outlet, TuttoJuve, subsequently reported that Man Utd are in ‘auction’ with Arsenal over Ederson, revealing that Atalanta want between €45millon and €50m (up to £43.3m, $58.5m) for the Brazilian star.

TuttoJuve has now claimed that Man Utd are ‘in pole position’ for the 26-year-old.

The report has stated: ‘As of now, the club with the best chance of signing Ederson appears to be Manchester United: the Red Devils are searching the market for a replacement for Casemiro, and they’ve identified the Bergamo-based Brazilian as the perfect player for a significant investment.’

Another Italian news outlet, Calciomercato.it, has reported that Man Utd are pushing to get a deal done for the midfielder.

Atletico Madrid do not want to pay the transfer fee that Atalanta want, which has allowed Man Utd to muscle in.

Calciomercato.it has stated: ‘Madrid’s hesitations, according to information available to Calciomercato.it, have favoured Manchester United’s push for the player.

‘The Red Devils need to replace Casemiro and also want to add another midfielder.

‘In recent days, contacts with Manchester United have intensified, partly because the English club has the resources to meet the Nerazzurri’s demands.’

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‘Casemiro is leaving Manchester United’

Casemiro is having a wonderful season, and there have been calls on more than one occasion from Man Utd fans for the midfielder to stay.

However, according to Romano, there is no chance that Casemiro will make a U-turn on his future.

The Italian journalist has said on his YouTube channel: “I am told that this is not changing.

“Casemiro is leaving Manchester United at the end of the season. At least as of today, that’s the situation.

“My understanding is that despite some calls from Saudi Arabia, MLS remains a strong, concrete, real possibility.

“I told you several times, also including Inter Miami in the conversation, and that remains the case.

“Inter Miami have been working on a deal to sign Casemiro since March. I maintain that Inter Miami really want to go for Casemiro.”

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