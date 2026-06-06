Fabrizio Romano has Mason Greenwood transfer update for Man Utd fans – ‘always interested’

The latest Mason Greenwood developments are good news for Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Manchester United co-owners INEOS will be delighted to know that Mason Greenwood could be on his way to Fenerbahce.

Greenwood is on the books of Marseille at the moment, with Man Utd having sold the forward to the French club in the summer of 2024.

During his time at Man Utd, Greenwood scored 35 goals and gave 12 assists in 129 matches in all competitions.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Marseille paid Man Utd £26million for Greenwood.

Man Utd have a 40% sell-on clause in Greenwood’s deal, according to the publication.

Greenwood could be on the move this summer, with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce his next destination.

Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi has revealed that there is an agreement in place with Greenwood over personal terms to sign him, should he win the elections.

Safi said: “We have signed a four-year agreement with Mason Greenwood.

“He has proven himself at the highest level of European football.

“He has agreed to join Fenerbahçe during the most valuable and productive years of his career.

“I said I would bring a star player.

“Today, I am experiencing the justified pride of keeping my promise.”

According to The Manchester Evening News, Marseille want £47.5m for Greenwood.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd will be delighted with the update on Greenwood because of the money the club will earn.

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Mason Greenwood to bring ‘extra money’ to Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “This Mason Greenwood story also has an impact on Manchester United because if you are a fan of the channel on YouTube, you know I have been telling you for some time here that Manchester United have been always interested in this story for Greenwood because they have a heavy sell-on clause included in the deal with Marseille.

“And it is not 5%, 7%, 10% – is more than this.

“So, Man Utd are really interested because this could be extra money into Manchester United pockets this summer, if Mason Greenwood leaves Olympique Marseille for consistent money, with Fenerbahce reaching an agreement with the player.

“We will see what happens, with the elections and with Marseille.”

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