Manchester United director of football, Jason Wilcox, is personally keen on bringing Lewis Hall to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Newcastle United’s stance on selling the youngster.

With Man Utd securing their place in the Premier League top five this season and qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are now set to ramp up the pursuit of their top targets in the summer transfer window.

A midfield rebuild is Man Utd’s top priority, as Casemiro will leave at the end of the season, and Manuel Ugarte is also likely to head out.

Man Utd are looking at signing a new left-back, too, and in Lewis Hall, they would get two players for the price of one.

Hall is able to play as a midfielder or as a left-back and is one of Newcastle United’s best players.

The 21-year-old has played 38 matches as a left-back and five games as a left winger for Newcastle this season.

Hall, though, has played 33 times in midfield in his professional career so far.

According to AS, Man Utd have taken a shine to Hall, with the Premier League club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, said to be a big fan of the youngster.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish news outlet has reported: ‘In addition to Ederson (Atalanta), the young Lewis Hall (21 years old) is another potential target for Manchester United as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

‘The young Newcastle midfielder has been one of the Magpies’ standout players this season.

‘Sources close to United indicate that their director of football, former player Jason Wilcox, is a big admirer of Hall’s style of play.’

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Newcastle United stance on Lewis Hall exit – sources

TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd’s interest in a 2026 summer deal for Hall.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 24 that, along with Arsenal and Liverpool, Man Utd are also ‘showing interest’ in Hall.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have been impressed by the ‘progress’ that the England international left-back has made at Newcastle under manager Eddie Howe.

However, we understand that Newcastle have no plans whatsoever to sell Hall in the summer transfer window.

Bailey reported: “Newcastle’s stance is clear: Hall is central to their long-term project, and any approach this summer is set to be firmly rebuffed.

“Hall is also on a long-term contract until 2029, so Newcastle are in a very strong position.

“The player himself appears completely happy with life on Tyneside.”

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