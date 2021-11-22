Manchester United old boy ‘very keen’ on Old Trafford job

Former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce has set his sights on the interim manager’s job at Old Trafford, claims a report.

The axed Newcastle boss has strong links with United after winning three Premier League titles in a nine-year spell there as a player. And with United officials looking for an interim boss, Bruce, 60, is trying to put himself in the frame. United wielded the axe on Solskjaer on Sunday after Saturday’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Watford.

It’s understood United’s plan was to stick with the Norwegian, but heavy defeats to Liverpool, Man City and Watford meant the board had to act. Solskjaer filmed an emotional departing video with MUTV and he will walk away with £7.5m, while United hunt for a long-term successor.

But in the meantime Michael Carrick will take charge, before an interim manager takes over until the end of the season.

And The Athletic claim that Bruce, recently let go by Newcastle “would be very keen on the role, and believes he could help stabilise the dressing room”.

Bruce recently clocked up 1,000 games in management before Newcastle’s new Saudi owners replaced him with Eddie Howe.

Bruce immediately jetted off with son Alex to watch England’s cricket team in Dubai.

Now though he is thinking of getting back into the game and returning to a club where he was hugely successful.

However, there will be no shortage of contenders. And it’s unclear whether United will go down the road again of appointing a familiar face.

Solskjaer initially took over as a caretaker in December 2018. But such was his success, he was awarded the role full-time in March 2019.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

United have long-term candidate in mind

The report mentions Ralf Rangnick, Lucien Favre, Laurent Blanc, Ernesto Valverde and Rudi Garcia as contenders for the role.

Bruce though is the only one of that group with Premier League experience.

With regards to United’s long-term vision. Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers have been namechecked most frequently.

Rodgers though recently reaffirmed his commitment to Leicester; Zidane’s camp have been quiet.

However, according to Sky Sports, former Tottenham and current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is the club’s ‘first choice‘. Second on their list is reportedly Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

Now those hopes have been given further hope thanks to The Times. They state Pochettino has told close friends he is keen to take over at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Ferguson pulling strings to ensure Man Utd land ‘first choice’ manager target