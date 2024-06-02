Manchester United prepared to double striking target’s wages as they seek Anthony Martial replacement

Manchester United are believed to have identified Wolves striker Matheus Cunha as a potential replacement for departing Anthony Martial.

Cunha is believed to have a £60m price tag on his head although Wolves will be reluctant to sell a player who has been a top performer for the last 18 months.

The Brazilian spent six months on loan at Wolves from January 2023 and would agree to a permanent move directly afterwards.

Manchester United have made signing a striker a high priority given that only Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford remain as first team forwards.

He has been watched by Manchester United scouts on several occasions and they are believed to have sounded out what it would take to progress talks with the 25-year-old.

Cunha had a stellar debut season in the Premier League after joining from Atletico Madrid for £44m in the summer of last year. During his loan term, Cunha assisted former manager Julen Lopetegui in keeping Wolves in the top division. He built on that performance is his first full term.

The South American had an outstanding season, tallying 14 goals (12 in the League) and dishing out eight assists. Wolves’ slide down the standings was largely caused by his absence in the latter stages of the campaign.

He is the epitome of the aggressive, vibrant, and ambitious players Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to bring in to help with his United revolution.

Cunha, who is reportedly paid almost £60,000 a week at Molineux, is someone Wolves are unlikely to allow to go without significant compensation. However, Manchester United are willing to double his wages according to a report from the Mirror.

Manchester United zero in on Liverpool target as another striker option

West Ham striker Mohammed Kudus is reportedly a target for Manchester United as well, so Liverpool may have competition in their pursuit of the Ghanaian player.

In his first season playing in England, Kudus scored 14 goals for the Hammers across all competitions, and his performance has drawn attention from the bigger clubs in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has recently been linked to Liverpool as speculation about the future of Mohamed Salah continues.

The Ghana international has an £85m release clause in his deal but it will only become active in the summer of 2025.

It has been posited that West Ham would ask for a fee closer to £90m to let their star striker leave in the next window.

