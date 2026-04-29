Manchester United have enquired about a potential deal to bring Rafael Leao to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian report, while another media outlet has named the three players that AC Milan could include in a deal for the Portuguese winger.

On April 25, Calciomercato reported that Man Utd have been scouting Leao in action for AC Milan this season.

Other Italian news outlets subsequently claimed that an ‘offer’ from Man Utd for Leao is ‘incoming’.

It is being widely reported in Italy that Leao will leave AC Milan in the summer transfer window, and Man Utd’s interest in being drummed up this week, too.

Calciomercato has reported on Wednesday that Man Utd have made ‘informal inquiries’ about signing Leao from Milan this summer.

Barcelona are said to have held ‘preliminary discussions’ with Leao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, with Milan willing to sell the Portugal international winger for €50million (£43.3m, $58.5m).

Man Utd, who are set to finish in the Premier League top five this season under interim manager Michael Carrick, are so keen on a deal for the 26-year-old that they could include Joshua Zirkzee to sweeten it.

Milan have a historical interest in the Netherlands international forward, who is not in the long-term plans of Man Utd co-owners, INEOS.

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Rafael Leao to Man Utd ‘a possibility’

La Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Leao, who has scored 10 goals and given three assists in 28 matches in all competitions for Milan this season.

Like Calciomercato, ‘the pink paper’ has reported that Zirkzee could be included in a deal for Leao and has noted that Milan want €50m (£43.3m, $58.5m) for the Portuguese star.

The report has stated that Man Utd could also include midfielder Manuel Ugarte and winger Marcus Rashford in a potential deal for Leao.

Man Utd want to get rid of Ugarte in the summer transfer window.

Rashford is on loan at Barcelona until the end of the season and wants to stay at the Spanish club.

However, Barcelona do not want to trigger the €30m (£26m, £35.1m) option in Rashford’s loan deal and want the terms changed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has further reported that Barcelona president Joan Laporta could go for Leao if he decides against a deal for Rashford.

However, a move to Man Utd is more likely, according to the report, which has stated: ‘If Barca don’t keep him (Rashford), Laporta could opt for Leao, but there are currently no strong signs of Rafa’s arrival in Spain, while a move to Manchester is a possibility.’

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