Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on whether Manchester United would be able to strike a deal with Real Madrid to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026.

According to The Telegraph, Man Utd are keen on signing Tchouameni from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top five this season, are reported to have placed Tchouameni on their ‘shortlist of candidates’ to replace Casemiro, who will leave at the end of the season.

With Real Madrid aiming to sign Rodri from Manchester City, as reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, believe that the Spaniard’s potential move to Estadio Bernabeu ‘could open the door’ for them to swoop in for the France international midfielder.

Tchouameni has been on the books of Madrid since 2022 and has won LaLiga once and the Champions League once each with Los Blancos.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd’s interest in Tchouameni, but he has dismissed the notion that Real Madrid could sell him.

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Real Madrid want to keep Aurelien Tchouameni

Romano said about Tchouameni and Man Utd on his YouTube channel: “Many questions in the last 24 hours on a report coming from England, from very good sources in England, about Aurelien Tchouameni and Manchester United.

“Guys, just to be clear, I told you Man Utd will go for two midfielders in the summer.

“Let’s see if it’s going to be more, but at the moment, the indication is two midfielders in the summer.

“And Manchester United want to sign important players, not small names.

“So, for sure, Man Utd are considering several midfielders.

“Now, I told you already in February, March, it’s useless to come here every week and mention different names because Man Utd will decide on midfielders later on.

“There are some players they really appreciate. Elliot Anderson, I already mentioned to you, Sandro Tonali as well, so there are some players they really like.”

“Tchouameni is, for sure, appreciated, but at the moment, from Real Madrid, they are not receiving any indication of doors open about a potential exit in the summer transfer window.

“So, at the moment, who doesn’t appreciate Aurelien Tchouameni, but to even think about any possibility to get him, you need to understand what Real Madrid want to do.

“And, at the moment, from Real Madrid, there are no indications of club intention to get Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Then we will see which kind of players Manchester United want to bring in.

“For sure, Elliot Anderson is one of the names, but Manchester City are on it as well, so it’s going to be a big midfielders’ summer, but at the moment, that is the situation on Aurelien Tchouameni.”

While Madrid do not want to sell Tchouameni, Los Blancos are open to offloading another midfielder, who has also been linked with Man Utd.