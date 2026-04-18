Real Madrid are interested in signing Johan Manzambi from Freiburg in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian report, which is bad news for Manchester United in their quest to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 10 that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on Manzambi.

Sources have told us that Man Utd, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top five this season and qualify for the Champions League, view the Freiburg star as a viable candidate to be part of their midfield rebuild.

We understand that Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the 20-year-old Switzerland international midfielder, who is under contract at Freiburg until the summer of 2030.

Manzambi, who has scored five goals and given seven assists in 39 matches in all competitions for Freiburg this season, is valued at €50million (£43m / $58m).

That is a big fee to pay for a 20-year-old, and Man Utd’s chances of bringing Manzambi to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026 have taken another knock, with TuttoJuve reporting that Real Madrid are now showing a keen interest in the youngster.

‘Real Madrid wants the new Pogba’, claims the headline in the Juventus-centric Italian news outlet.

The report has gone on to note the important role that Manzambi has played in leading Freiburg to the semi-finals of the Europa League this season.

TuttoJuve has added: ‘Manzambi’s qualities have immediately sparked debate among analysts and observers.

‘Many compare him to Paul Pogba, especially due to his physical build, ability to cover the pitch, and his offensive impact.

‘The Swiss midfielder stands out for his propulsion with the ball, his technique, and his ease in reaching the final few meters.

‘He’s the prototype of the modern midfielder: he participates in the build-up play but is also decisive in front of goal.’

Madrid are likely to embark on a midfield revolution in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos have been knocked out of the Champions League and are nine points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Eduardo Camavinga could leave Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Two successive seasons without winning LaLiga and/or the Champions League would be a disaster at Madrid, who have been signing the best young players from around Europe in recent years.

Manzambi is the kind of player that Madrid would invest in, which is why Man Utd need to be wary of Los Blancos’ interest.

Man Utd have also been dealt a blow in their quest to sign a Sunderland star, with Chelsea holding ‘talks’ over a 2026 summer deal.

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