Man Utd scouts spotted watching Portuguese star amid question marks over Ten Hag signing

Man Utd are reportedly back in the mix for Diogo Costa

Porto’s Diogo Costa is reportedly on a shortlist of potential reinforcements in the goalkeeper department for Manchester United.

Manchester United haven’t had their customary stability between the sticks since the departure of David de Gea and there is concern about the lack of competition for Andre Onana.

Onana has been prone to errors throughout the current campaign compounding the issues with the United defence.

United have the fifth tightest defence in the league when it comes to goals conceded but the concerns have more to do with Onana’s performance in big matches rather than how his numbers pan out over the season.

There appears to be no guarantee that Onana’s current backup, Altay Bayindir, will be at the club next season and the Cameroon international has also hinted that he regrets making the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United scout Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa

Portuguese journalists spotted alleged United scouts watching Costa in action for Porto.

Costa kept a clean sheet in Porto’s recent 3-0 win over Chaves in the match which the scout was seen taking in.

The goalkeeper has already kept 16 clean sheets in 42 matches across all competitions.

Perhaps most interesting from a United point of view were his efforts in the Champions League.

Costa kept two clean sheets and let in nine goals in eight matches in continental competition this season.

Back to the well

The Portuguese goalkeeper has been on United’s radar before with scouts also sent out when they were on the hunt for a replacement for De Gea.

While United opted for what they might have esteemed as a more polished product in Onana, the former Inter Milan keeper has taken a long time to settle into life in Manchester.

Costa is three years younger than Onana but it seems unlikely that a player of his calibre would accept a move where he wouldn’t be the first choice stopper.

Costa is tied to Porto until 2027 although he is rumoured to have a £44million release clause.

When links to Manchester United were reported last summer, Costa wrote them off as internet gossip.

“That’s the internet,” Costa told reporters in June 2023.

“It is a happiness and an honour to play for my favourite club,” he went on.

“What they say is what they say, there is nothing concrete. I have a contract until 2027 and I hope to continue, let’s see.”