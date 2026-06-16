David Ornstein reveals SECRET Marcus Rashford ‘clause’ in Man Utd contract – NOT available to Liverpool

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed the £40million clause in Marcus Rashford’s contract at Manchester United, but it is not available to Liverpool or Manchester City, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, plan a double raid on West Ham United.

Barcelona have decided against triggering the £26million buy-option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent from Man Utd.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and helped the Catalan giants win LaLiga for the second season in a row.

Barcelona have already signed England international left-winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer.

Regarding Rashford, Barcelona want another season-long loan deal, but Man Utd are not receptive to that idea.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are actively trying to offload Rashford for good this summer.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are so desperate to get rid of Rashford that they are willing to sell him to Arsenal or Chelsea.

We understand that intermediaries have been in contact with Arsenal and Chelsea over a potential 2026 summer deal for Rashford, who is part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Esteemed journalist Ornstein has now revealed that there is a clause of £40m in Rashford’s contract.

That is available for all clubs to trigger, except rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The report in The Athletic has revealed: ‘There is a £40m clause available to all admirers – bar local rivals Liverpool and Manchester City – and a number of Premier League teams have expressed interest.

‘But if Rashford goes back to Old Trafford, it is believed his preference would be to honour the remaining 24 months on his deal there rather than join an English team.’

DON’T MISS: Man Utd play ‘hardball’ over Mateus Fernandes after hitting West Ham with transfer ultimatum

Man Utd enquire about Crysencio Summerville

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively reported on May 14 that Man Utd are planning to raid West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd were in contact with the agents of Fernandes.

We understand that the 21-year-old Portugal international himself is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

Fernandes idolises his Portugal international team-mate Bruno Fernandes and would love to play alongside him at Man Utd.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are planning a raid on West Ham for winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Athletic has reported that Man Utd have already ‘enquired’ about the former Leeds United winger.

West Ham, who will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League, value the 24-year-old Netherlands international winger at £50million.

Earlier this month, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Napoli and AC Milan are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Summerville.

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