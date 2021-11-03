Man Utd star told he has major problem that looks unlikely to go away

Paul Scholes has laid into one Manchester United star after another no-show in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

Scholes could well have taken aim at a number of United’s under-performing stars. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Bailly played anywhere near their best, as it took the former to rescue Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men once again.

France midfielder Pogba was arguably the worst on show for Solskjaer and that after he had been thrust back into the first XI.

The 28-year-old had been left out of the starting XIs against Atalanta and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer though showed huge faith in Pogba by bringing him back into the side, but he was hooked midway through the second half.

TEAMtalk’s ratings gave him a 4/10, but other outlets were not so generous, with the Manchester Evening News handing him a 2/10 score.

“Hardly any strength and unity. No United player needed a performance more than Pogba and he failed to deliver. A disasterclass,” read the paper’s synopsis.

And Scholes took aim at Pogba after the final whistle in Bergamo, claiming the World Cup winner is “away with the fairies”.

The United legend believes that Pogba has a major concentration problem, that looks unlikely to be solved.

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, Scholes said: “Pogba needs somebody on him all the time. Somebody there that he totally respects, he needs experienced people behind him.

“How old he? 28? He’s a really experienced player. But he’s one of them that will get to 35 and be exactly the same.

“He’ll still be doing the stupid stuff where he’s stud rolling the ball, holding people off showing how strong and skilful he is.

“The biggest thing with Paul is his concentration. He goes away with the fairies at times.

“You think of the Juventus team he played in, where he was brilliant and was why we signed him.

“The experience around him – [Andrea] Pirlo, [Giorgi] Chiellini, [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Gianluigi] Buffon, an aggressive manager. He will need that treatment until he’s 35.”

Rio: Pogba needs reminders

Rio Ferdinand also waded in on Pogba’s display.

Ferdinand said: “Paul [Pogba] would agree that he hasn’t delivered to the level he would expect of himself in a Manchester United shirt.

“He is not getting the international jolt he gets with France. Maybe he needs that fear of not playing if he isn’t performing.”

Ferdinand also agreed with Scholes by saying that Pogba continually needs motivating by his team-mates.

“I can’t think of anyone else other than Cristiano that would get a hold of Paul and going “I’ll be on to you half time,” Ferdinand said to Scoles.

“Maybe it’s a generational thing, maybe it’s different now. In our changing room these conversations would be going on.”

READ MORE: Solskjaer pats himself on the back as ‘incredible’ Ronaldo bails out Man Utd once again