€50m midfielder ‘a serious option’ for Man Utd as Christopher Vivell gets involved

Just days after TEAMtalk revealed Manchester United’s desire to bring Angelo Stiller to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, a German journalist has claimed that the VfB Stuttgart defensive midfielder is a “serious option” for the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

On April 9, 2025, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have resurrected their interest in Stiller.

Man Utd have long been interested in the Germany international, having looked at him before he signed a contract extension with Stuttgart in January 2025.

Sources have told us that Man Utd remain keen on the 25-year-old, especially because of the Premier League club’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell.

Bailey reported earlier this month: “United recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is known to be a strong admirer and has extensive knowledge of Stiller’s profile, making him a natural candidate as United prepare for a major midfield overhaul.”

We understand that Stuttgart are open to selling Stille in the summer transfer window, and that has now been echoed by Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It was a difficult situation when Angelo Stiller first left Bayern Munich as an academy product.

“He left without a transfer fee as a young player, a Munich player – that was hard for Bayern to take!

“Of course, at the moment, they have Pavlović, Kimmich, Bischof, Laimer… they have a good midfield.

“So, I don’t think it’s a hard pill for Bayern to swallow if he ends up moving to another club again.

“There is a lot of interest in Stiller from the Premier League; Manchester United are concretely interested.

“The Red Devils were there last summer but didn’t clinch a deal because they came too late in the transfer window.

“But this could be a serious option for them this summer.

The 25-year-old has a release clause in his contract (€37.5m [£32.6m]), but VfB Stuttgart can buy this option from Stiller (for an amount between €2m-4m).

“Then, they’d have the idea of selling the midfielder for €50m [£43.5m].

“There are a lot of things that could happen, but I can say that there’s still a chance Stiller would leave Stuttgart in the summer.

“He’s one of the important players, and Stuttgart are already scouting a potential replacement in Southampton’s Casper Jander (23).

“He played before for FC Nürnberg. Now he’s playing for Southampton in the Championship.”

While Man Utd will be encouraged in their pursuit of Stiller, the Red Devils could miss out on a Sunderland star to Chelsea, who have held ‘talks’.

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