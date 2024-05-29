Manchester United in talks with Inter over cut-price deal to offload wantaway star

Inter Milan are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to secure the services of Manchester United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Inter Milan are reportedly close to agreeing to a deal to secure the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a cut-price fee of just €12 million.

Reports emerging from Italy suggest that Manchester United would accept an offer well below his market value.

Inter Milan are confident that they can seal the deal and also get the best out of a player who has only shown glimpses of his abilities at peak performance while at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka would have a hard time convincing Erik Ten Hag he deserves more chances to show that quality if the Dutchman remains at the helm of Manchester United but a change of manager might encourage him to tough things out.

The fullback’s defensive qualities are not in question but he really hasn’t offered his manager a whole lot going forward.

For all his flaws Wan-Bissaka is a unique footballer and one Manchester United would struggle to replace like-for-like.

The €12 million minimum fee is one that is the bare bones for Manchester United to avoid recording a capital loss on the player.

According to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, InterMilan are prepared to offer Wan-Bissaka a three-year deal worth €2.7 million per season. There would also be the option to extend that deal for another year.



Inter Milan out to replace Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries could be on his way out of the Inter Milan setup with a year left to run on his current contract.

Inter Milan have already been burned by players leaving on a free transfer and it would make sense for them to seek a deal to move Dumfries on and to sign a replacement.

Aston Villa and Manchester United themselves are among the clubs that have shown an interest in signing Dumfries.

At 28-years-old he is over the age-cap that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos reportedly want to institute on any new signings.

Wan-Bissaka still has his backers among the Manchester United support thanks to his sporadic displays of incredible talent.

He was among the standouts and Manchester United stunned Pep Guardiola’s City in the FA Cup final.

However it now seems that the Red Devils will look to cash in on that performance in order to secure an exit for the pacey defender.

