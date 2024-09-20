Manchester United could be set for a major breakthrough in January as Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka edges closer to leaving the club.

Man Utd are known admirers of Goretzka, but the Germany midfielder had wanted to stay at the Allianz Arena despite not featuring in their plans for this season under Vincent Kompany.

He has played just once in the Bundesliga this season although did score late on in the 9-2 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb this week.

According to Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk, Goretzka refused to leave this summer in order to fight for his place despite Bayern’s attempts to move him on.

Falk has said recent deals between Man Utd and Bayern for the likes of Noussair Mazraoui and Mattijs de Ligt may open the door for an agreement to be reached.

Erik ten Hag had been searching for more midfield reinforcements this summer before the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille defender Leny Yoro and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who spent time at Bayern earlier in his career, also arrived this summer.

Goretzka to Man Utd a possibility

There could now be a chance of a deal being done.

“Leon Goretzka changed his mind; he wanted to be in the squad. Bayern Munich wanted to sell Goretzka and he said ‘no’,” Falk told The Daily Briefing.

“I know about talks with Max Eberl where he said he’s had a look at his situation and perhaps he’ll change his mind again in the winter window. The situation for him isn’t very good; the 29-year-old has only played a minute of Bundesliga action this season.

“Vincent Kompany took him out of the squad domestically, though he did score in a brief cameo in the Champions League, so he did show everyone that he hasn’t lost his quality.”

“Manchester United were previously interested in his services and they’ve seen that they can make good deals with Bayern Munich having landed both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the summer. They also have Joshua Zirkzee who was a quasi-Bayern player in the sense that United paid a fee to them for his transfer.

“I think they know that Bayern Munich players have quality and he would be a good fit, plus they were interested previously. I am sure if they need someone in midfield in the winter window, and were to knock on Bayern’s door, there’s a big chance.”

Simons has Man Utd on alert

Elsewhere, United are keen to sign Xavi Simons with the Dutchman’s PSG future still very much ‘open’ according to Fabrizio Romano.

They are one of a number of clubs who could swoop for the 21-year-old, who looks increasingly likely to leave Paris.

Meanwhile, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is also a potential target, with Man Utd coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said to be a huge fan of the Serbian striker.

