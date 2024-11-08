Manchester United have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite, as Everton ‘can’t afford’ to offer the centre-back a new contract.

The Red Devils saw three bids rejected for the once-capped England international over the summer, the last of which amounted to £60m including add-ons.

Man Ud’s sporting director Dan Ashworth is still keeping close tabs on Branthwaite, with recent reports stating that he believes he’d be perfect for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system which he employs at Sporting CP.

Branthwaite suffered an injury at the beginning of this season and has had limited game time as a result. But even though he’s returned to full fitness, Everton boss Sean Dyche has opted to choose Michael Keane ahead of him in his starting XI.

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd may ‘revisit their interest in Branthwaite in January – particularly if his first-team opportunities don’t improve – though the club’s PSR position could prove a stumbling block.’

The report claims: “Dyche would not want to lose Branthwaite mid-season, but the money from any sale could be used to strengthen his squad ahead of what looks to be another fight against relegation.”

“It is understood Everton can’t afford to offer Branthwaite a new contract as things stand, and with his deal expiring in 2027, there maybe a temptation from Everton to sell sooner rather than later.”

Everton won’t budge on Branthwaite price tag

Man Utd’s interest in Branthwaite is no secret but even if he doesn’t sign a new contract, he is under contract with Everton until 2027 and they hold all the power in negotiations.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Everton value Branthwaite at over £75m and are not willing to budge on their price tag, so the Red Devils must match that fee to have any chance of signing him in January.

The Toffees are in a difficult financial situation at present, but they are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group by the end of the year and that will give them some much-needed stability.

As we exclusively revealed last week, TFG are planning to undertake a full ‘evaluation’ of the Everton squad when they take charge. One of their main focus points will be deciding which players to offer new deals and Branthwaite will surely be at the top of their shortlist.

Reports suggest that Man Utd are willing to offer Branthwaite £160,000 per week. Everton’s top earner is currently Abdoulaye Doucoure on £130,000 per week, so the Toffees will have to make the defender their new best-paid player to match the Red Devils’ offer.

The new financial backing of TFG should give Everton the capability to offer Branthwaite a lucrative new deal. It’s also worth noting that Everton have eight first-team players out of contract next summer, so they should free up some space on their wage bill in the coming months.

With that in mind, we feel it is unlikely that Everton will sell Branthwaite in January, unless a huge bid is made for the 22-year-old.

Man Utd round-up: Onana tipped to leave / Carreras return?

Meanwhile, a shock report has claimed that Amorim has deemed Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana surplus to requirements, suggesting he could be sold in January.

It has been claimed that Amorim ‘doesn’t want Onana’ and is prepared to say ‘goodbye’ to him this winter. Amorim has ‘not hesitated to point out that several aspects of the squad must change’ and Onana is the ‘first player who does not enter into his plans’.

Given Onana has been one of Man Utd’s standout over the past 12 months, it’s hard to see a scenario where Onana is replaced in 2025, but the report claims his ‘future is up in the air’ as Amorim is ‘unconvinced’.

It’s stated that ‘several clubs in the Premier League and other European leagues, including teams from La Liga and Serie A, could be interested in signing the goalkeeper.’

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Man Utd are considering exercising former player Alvaro Carreras’ buy-back clause, but they won’t be able to trigger it for a while.

Despite first-choice left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia having long-term injuries, Man Utd decided to sell the 21-year-old to Benfica in the summer for a fee worth up to €9m (£7.5m, $9.7m).

TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd do have a buy-back clause which will cost them approximately £16m (€19.2m, $20.7m). However, it is understood that a move in January is very remote and if that clause is activated, it is likely to come into play in the summer of 2025 or beyond.

