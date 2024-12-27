Man Utd ‘submit offer’ for PSG star as incredible double raid on French giants takes shape

Manchester United have reportedly ‘submitted an offer’ for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes and he might not be the only player from the French club to make the switch to Old Trafford

The highly-rated 22-year-old’s current deal with PSG is set to expire in 2026 and Luis Enrique’s side have been working hard to tie down his long-term future.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are actively looking to bring in a left-back to cover for injury-plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who have made just two appearances a-piece in the Premier League this season.

According to RMC Sport, contract talks between Mendes and PSG are ‘broken’ and they are ‘unable to find common ground.’ The full-back has ‘refused’ to sign an extension as he believes the salary offers are too low.

The report claims Mendes now ‘sees himself moving elsewhere’, potentially in January, and he is in the sights of several top European clubs.

Man Utd are said to be ‘among them’, and they have ‘made an offer’ for Mendes – the first concrete move in the race for his signature – and the player is ‘not indifferent’ to joining Ruben Amorim’s side.

PSG ‘remain hopeful’ that Mendes will sign a new deal with them but if he continues to snub the offers, January or next summer will be the French club’s last chances to recoup a decent fee for his services.

Man Utd pushing for left-back signing

As mentioned, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd ARE keen to sign a new left-back and have already begun looking at some potential targets for January.

We understand that Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez figures highly on Amorim’s shortlist. The Cherries expect the 21-year-old to leave either in January or next summer and would sell him for around the £40million mark.

However, Mendes is certainly among the best young left-backs in Europe when in good form and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Devils swoop for him, should he become available.

Transfermarkt value Mendes at around £45million and it will be interesting to see how much Man Utd are willing to spend to bring him in.

Red Devils also interested in PSG striker

Meanwhile, Man Utd are considering a move for PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, who has been made available for transfer in January by the Ligue 1 side.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on Friday that Amorim has asked Man Utd to explore the potential signing of Kolo Muani.

The coach is keen to bring in more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who have both struggled for consistent form this term.

Chelsea are also very keen on Kolo Muani due to the fact he can play anywhere across the front three and at 26 years old he can still improve and give them years of service.

Man Utd and Chelsea have both made contact to find out the conditions of a potential deal. Kolo Muani is ready for a new challenge and wants to test himself in the Premier League.

If the reports coming out of France regarding Mendes are accurate, it’s possible that Man Utd could sign two PSG stars in the coming weeks.

