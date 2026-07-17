Manchester United very much favour a move for Manu Kone as their third midfield signing of the summer window, with sources sharing why he has all the attributes needed to shine in the Premier League, and with the Red Devils now strongly considering a move to sign a player who has now emerged on Chelsea’s transfer radar.

After being priced out of moves for three top targets in Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali this summer, Manchester United have this week managed to add two proven Premier League stars to their midfield.

And with both Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans signing for a combined £85m over the last week, INEOS have good reason to think their patient approach and frugality in not paying over the odds for other targets was a strategy worth taking.

Now, with a more defensive-minded midfielder in mind for their third midfield recruit of the summer, United have been heavily linked with a move for Kone in recent weeks.

Indeed, as we exclusively revealed back on July 9, United had made contact over a deal and had been given a green light to seal his signing.

In recent days, that interest, while having been registered with the player’s agent, had slowed somewhat with director of football, Jason Wilcox, assessing the merits of several top options to fulfil that third midfielder capture.

And as exclusively revealed on Thursday, Fulham’s Sander Berge is one name being given serious consideration in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

However, United appear to have made Roma star Kone their favoured option – and according to our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, Wilcox and Co. have been seriously impressed by what they have seen from the 19-cap France star.

That determination to sign him has also been furthered after we exclusively revealed on Thursday that Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are now seen as a credible threat to their wish to sign the player…

READ MORE: Chelsea could torpedo Man Utd’s THIRD midfield signing as BlueCo accelerate talks over three deals

Manu Kone has ‘everything Man Utd need’ – Sources

Indeed, per Bailey, United’s decision-makers have been impressed with Kone’s growth over the last 12 months, showcasing his talents both with Roma and while starring in Didier Deschamps’ midfield during their run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Indeed, with the French media debating Deschamps’ decision to leave him out of their starting line-up to face Spain, his absence was keenly felt as Man City star Rodri ran the show against Adrien Rabiot and a seemingly 3/4 fit Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sharing United’s admiration for Kone and why that could soon lead to an official approach, Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Manu Kone was a player that United and a number of English clubs always appreciated, but there were some historical doubts.

“Indeed, Liverpool looked long and hard at him a few summers ago, before eventually opting for other targets.

“Since then, though, he has really grown as a player, and especially since moving to Rome.

“He has been a key player for Roma, he has become a trusted player under Didier Deschamps for France. United feel he has matured, and that is appealing. Yes, he does not have Premier League experience, but they think he has everything they want and need.

“Kone is very much one of the more serious options for their last remaining midfield slot.

“The fact he is available for a fee of around £51m (€60m, $68.5m) fits in with their strategy nicely, allowing them to work their budget further for other signings.

“In fact, there will be a lot of satisfaction at United if they furnish Michael Carrick with three top new midfield signings for a combined fee of £135m, given the crazy prices floating around this summer.

“I am told United is a huge appeal to Kone, and his camp have made that known to Jason Wilcox et al.”

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Roma open to €60m sale of France star

The good news for United is that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has already dropped a major hint that they won’t stop Kone from leaving, admitting his side need a major sale to help balance the books.

“Unlike Malen, he was sidelined for a while due to injury and arrived at the World Cup in better shape. Last year, he hadn’t played for France yet, and he managed to earn a starting spot, which shows his true worth.

On his potential sale, the Italian commented: “His future? I think these Financial Fair Play conditions are never so precise and defined; they vary from team to team. Roma also need to balance the books, which have been burdensome in recent years.

“I hoped that returning to the Champions League would be enough, but it’s clear that financial statements are crucial for clubs. I believe there will be more clarity in the coming weeks.”

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