Man Utd ready €50m offer for French midfielder after reaching agreement on personal terms

Manchester United are planning to make a bid for Manu Kone after reaching an agreement in principle over personal terms, according to a report, which has also revealed the potential threat that Chelsea pose for Michael Carrick’s side.

Man Utd have made two midfield signings already this summer, with Andrey Santos joining from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans moving from Aston Villa.

However, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, want to sign another midfielder, as manager Carrick aims to make an impact in the Premier League and the Champions League next season.

On July 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Manu Kone.

We reported at the time that Kone is ready to move to the Premier League, with Roma willing to sell the France international midfielder for £50million.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have already been spoken to about a deal for Kone by intermediaries.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd are ready to bid €50million (£42.6m, $57m) for the 25-year-old, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Man Utd have reached an agreement in principle with Kone’s representatives.

The Italian publication has stated: ‘Manchester United remains the club with the most potential for the deal at the moment.

‘Contacts with the club’s representatives are ongoing, and the parties have already reached an agreement in principle, while D’Amico awaits a decisive move from the English club, ready to table an offer close to €50 million.

‘A significant figure, but one that may not be enough.

‘Other contenders are continuing to move in the background.

‘Atletico Madrid hasn’t given up completely, despite having withdrawn after being rejected for €40 million a couple of weeks ago.’

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Chelsea a potential threat to Man Utd for Manu Kone

It is not just Atletico Madrid that are interested in Kone, with Man Utd also facing competition from Al-Ahli and Chelsea for the French star, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The report has noted: ‘And above all, there’s Al-Ahli, determined to return to business with Roma after purchasing Ibanez three seasons ago.

‘The Saudi club dreams of a major signing to strengthen their midfield and launch their title push against Al-Hilal (of Summerville) and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

‘First, however, they’ll need to free up a slot reserved for foreign players. A crucial step that could slow down the operation, but not dampen interest.’

The report continued: ‘On the contrary. If the contacts were to intensify, Roma would be ready to raise their demands even further, pushing the value of the player above €60 million.

‘And the transfer market, as we know, doesn’t like waiting.

‘For this reason, the Chelsea possibility remains alive, ready to return to the forefront should the Londoners free up a spot in midfield.’

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