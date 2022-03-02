Borussia Dortmund are reportedly lining up a replacement for Manuel Akanji, who looks to be heading to Manchester United this summer.

Akanji has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. In fact Bild have reported Man Utd have offered a four-year deal to the centre-back. What’s more, they have offered to pay the centre-back €15m per season, significantly more than his €10m demand at BVB.

While United are expected to overhaul their midfield this summer and add a No.9 they are also looking at a new centre-back.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is believed to be a fan of the player from his time in the Bundesliga.

Akanji will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer. And his sale is likely if he does not sign a new deal.

The 38-cap Switzerland international has rejected a new offer from BVB, according to Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger.

Berger says Akanji, who has recently recovered from knee surgery, has turned down €9.5m a year in order to potentially pursue a move to United.

And already BVB appear to be readying themselves for the 26-year-old’s departure.

Dortmund prepared for Akanji sale

Dortmund’s defence will be bolstered by the arrival of Niklas Sule next summer. The Bayern Munich man has agreed to join for free when his contract expires in five months’ time.

And now BVB are looking at Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, according to SportBild, via Sport Witness. With United hovering, Dortmund have put out the feelers and 22-year-old Schlotterbeck is on their radar.

Dortmund are also keen on Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, as they prepare for life with Akanji.

As for United Eric Bailly could finally leave this summer after another season of sitting out. He penned a new deal last April after being persuaded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he was part of his plans.

Phil Jones could also leave Old Trafford. While Harry Maguire has struggled for form after starring for England at the Euros with Paul Park suggesting United should dump him.

