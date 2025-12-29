Manchester United are reportedly expected to receive a tempting offer to sell Manuel Ugarte within days of the transfer window opening, with two clubs hot on the trail of the Uruguayan, while Fabrizio Romano is talking up the Red Devils’ chances of landing a £100m-rated replacement.

Ugarte joined United in a deal worth up to £50.7m (€60m, $69m) deal from PSG in summer 2024, with the Uruguay midfielder declared at the time as the missing piece in their midfield jigsaw by then sporting director Dan Ashworth. But despite arriving at Old Trafford with a big reputation, Manchester United have rarely seen the 34-times capped midfielder at his very best.

However, Ugarte has been thrust back into the first-team limelight in recent weeks owing to a series of injuries in the United engine room and with Bruno Fernandes among those nursing injuries.

And Ugarte put in, arguably, one of his better displays in United colours last week as Amorim’s side edged Newcastle 1-0 to climb within three points of the top four.

Nonetheless, his return to the side is expected to be a brief one and the 24-year-old is among those expected to leave when the January window opens for business on Thursday.

Both Nice and Galatasaray are said to be monitoring his situation and now, according to Fotomac, it is the Turkish side who are expected to win through and secure a deal.

They claim the reigning Super Lig champions are considering a €25 million (£21.8m, $29.5m) package with a purchase option to sign the player on loan next month, though United are understood to be holding out for a fee nearer the €30m (£26.2m, $35.3m) mark.

Fotomac also claims that two of Ugarte’s international teammates have intervened to try and persuade the player to head to Istanbul ahead of holding out for moves elsewhere.

The report adds that ‘Galatasaray’s legendary goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and key midfielder Lucas Torreira have intervened to convince their national team colleague Ugarte to join them.’

Man Utd to sign midfield upgrade as Romano talks up £100m signing

It’s no secret that upgrading the Manchester United midfield is now Ruben Amorim’s number one priority in 2026, with sources revealing to our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that they wanted to sign two to three players there over the next few transfer windows.

The same report also stated how the long-term future of Bruno Fernandes could be in some doubt; an article written before the Portuguese came out in the press and stated his unhappiness at how his future at Old Trafford had been handled.

At the same time, Fletcher was also able to confirm interest from the Red Devils in three Premier League stars, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson all on their transfer radars.

In recent weeks, that focus has also shifted to both Conor Gallagher – available to leave Atletico Madrid for a fee of around €30m – and Ruben Neves, who becomes a free agent with his Saudi club Al Hilal at the end of the season.

Despite that, Romano insists United are ready to go back in for Baleba, while also addressing claims Bayern Munich had an interest in the Brighton man.

“One of the names I want to maintain since August on Man Utd’s shortlist is Carlos Baleba,” declared Romano.

“Because Man Utd, I can guarantee that in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is still seen as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.

“So Baleba, together with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and together with Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, is seen as one of the ideal midfielders for Amorim. He’s super appreciated by Man Utd.

“So then January window, January move is still seen as unlikely. But at any moment, in January or summer if Brighton decide to open doors to an exit for Baleba, Man Utd remain absolutely interested in the player and remain in contact with people close to the player.

“And I can tell you more. There were rumours in December in the past couple of weeks about Bayern Munich being in talks, being interested in Baleba.

“Bayern, from what I’m told at this stage, are not working on a deal for Baleba. They feel that the player wants to stay in England and already last summer wanted to go to Man Utd. Bayern are informed about that.”

Baleba is valued by Brighton in the £100m bracket in spite of his suspect form this season. A transfer on that scale would smash Man Utd’s all-time record, surpassing the £89.3m paid to sign Paul Pogba back in 2016.

