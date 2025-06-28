Manchester United could be able to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a free transfer this summer, according to a report in Spain, but Ruben Amorim faces a problem in getting Andre Onana out of Old Trafford.

Following a hugely disappointing season that saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League and lose the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils are determined to catapult themselves back into the upper echelons of English football and are keen on making key additions to their squad in the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves, with Bryan Mbeumo also pushing to move to Old Trafford from Brentford.

Signing a striker this summer is also one of the main issues to address for Man Utd, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres is a key target and wants to reunite with his former manager, Amorim, at Old Trafford.

Man Utd would also love to sign a new goalkeeper, with Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez their main target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Villa want £40million for Martinez, who himself is ready to switch to Man Utd this summer.

Ter Stegen is also on Man Utd’s radar, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on June 8 that the Barcelona goalkeeper is ‘one of the most concrete names under consideration’ at the Premier League club.

Some members of the Man Utd board appreciate the experience and leadership of the 33-year-old Germany international goalkeeper, who has been at Barcelona since 2014 and is under contract at LaLiga champions until the summer of 2028.

It has now emerged that Man Utd could be able to sign Ter Stegen for free, with the goalkeeper ready to leave Barcelona if he is paid off for the full length of his contract.

According to Sport, with Barcelona having signed Joan Garcia and about to renew Wojciech Szczesny’s contract, Ter Stegen will become the third-choice goalkeeper under Hansi Flick if he stays.

‘Ter Stegen’s anger at the club is immense, especially with the club’s sporting directors,’ states the report. ‘He feels betrayed because he was never informed of Barca’s plans, and above all, he has been hurt by what he considers to be biased leaks from within the club intended to undermine his professionalism.’

While Ter Stegen has turned down the chance to join Chelsea, Galatasaray and AS Monaco this summer and is determined to stay at Barcelona, the Spanish club have ‘a very easy option’ of releasing him after paying him off for the remainder of his contract.

While the goalkeeper himself is ready to agree to such a deal, Barcelona are reluctant to meet this condition and plan to negotiate with him.

Andre Onana stance on Man Utd future – report

Onana is the number one goalkeeper for Man Utd, but the Cameroon international has made costly errors since his £43.8million move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

Erik ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax, and the former Man Utd manager was key behind the transfer.

However, the 29-year-old has failed to inspire confidence at Old Trafford, with former Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic labelling him as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” in April 2025.

Onana, though, is confident of succeeding at Man Utd and changing people’s opinion of him, according to a report in The Sun on June 21.

The goalkeeper has an offer from AS Monaco, but he plans to turn down the Ligue 1 outfit and stay at Man Utd.

A source is said to have told The Sun: “Andre’s plan is to stay in Manchester and he wants to knuckle down and get United back to where they should be.

“His sole focus is on United and nothing else. He’s a confident person and wants to prove the doubters wrong.

“He knows he has made mistakes but he sees proving people wrong as a challenge.”

