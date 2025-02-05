Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2025, with a report claiming that Ruben Amorim’s side and Arne Slot’s team are competing with two other top Premier League clubs for the signature of the defender.

Guehi could not make an impact at Chelsea, but the defender has developed into one of the best in his position in the Premier League at Palace. A regular in the England squad, the 24-year-old has made 121 appearances in the league so far in his career. Guehi has scored six goals, given three assists, and kept 29 clean sheets in those games.

Tottenham were keen on a deal for Guehi in the January transfer window and made a late bid of £70million for the defender. Palace rejected it.

Fichajes is now reporting that Tottenham’s failure to convince Palace to part company with Guehi has not deterred the likes of Man United and Liverpool.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are keen on the defender, who has been described as “fast” and “aggressive” by former England interim manager Lee Carsley, and are planning to make bids for the Palace star in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool could need to sign a new centre-back if Virgil van Dijk does not sign a new contract. And even if the Dutchman does extend his stay at Anfield, the Reds have to think about his long-term successor.

Despite having a number of defenders at his disposal at Man Utd, head coach Amorim could do with someone as reliable as Guehi. Leny Yoro is only 19, while Matthijs de Ligt has not been overly impressive for the Red Devils.

The report in Fichajes has noted Tottenham’s failed attempt to sign Guehi in the winter transfer window and has added that Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on a deal as well.

William Saliba and Gabriel are the two main centre-backs at Arsenal, but there has been speculation that Real Madrid want the former and there is always room for more competition in defence at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea sold Guehi to Palace in 2021 for £18m, and his development at Selhurst Park has caught the attention of the Blues.

Any truth in Marc Guehi transfer rumours?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, but other more reputable media outlets have also reported interest in Guehi from Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer corresponding Fraser Fletcher reported in mid-January that Chelsea were planning a move for Guehi.

Fraser Fletcher also reported in November that Liverpool were keeping an eye on Guehi’s situation, with Van Dijk yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Football Insider reported this week that Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to join the race for the defender in the summer of 2025.

The report added that Newcastle United are planning to reignite their interest in the Englishman after their failed attempt to sign him last summer.

Interestingly, it was Fichajes who reported in December that Man Utd were ready to submit a bid of £33.3m for Guehi in January.

It was the same news outlet that claimed in September that Man Utd could make a bid of £62.4m for the defender.

GiveMeSport were less aggressive in their reporting of Man Utd’s interest in Guehi on January 2 when they noted that there have been “admiring glances” from the Old Trafford chiefs at the defender.

Latest Man Utd news: Rigg interest, Hojlund exit

Guehi is not the only player who is being linked with a move to Man Utd in the summer.

A report in the English media has claimed that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Chris Rigg and scouted the Sunderland midfielder this week.

Rigg has been a star in the Championship this season and is leading Sunderland’s quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

It has been reported that with Man Utd “balancing delicate PSR issues, Rigg is seen by INEOS as a young player available for a reasonable price with future sell-on potential”.

Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has reported that West Ham United have identified Hojlund as a potential replacement for Evan Ferguson if they decide not to make his loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand believes that Amorim should bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.

The Man Utd legend said: “You’d like to think he would [be going somewhere]. Surely he’s got to go somewhere.

“Pogba at United? I’d go come in and train with us and let’s see what you’ve got. I’d do that.

“I would’ve done that already. I’d say come in and get fit and let’s have a little look. Stormzy could be doing a little verse for the video now.”

