Manchester United have been told they could do far worse than consider a raid on Leeds for Marcelo Bielsa in their hunt for a new manager.

The Argentine coach is a cult figure at Elland Road, transforming the fortunes of Leeds during his spell in charge. Taking over a club 13th in the Championship, he has taken the club back into the Premier League. And while this season remains a struggle for the Whites, Bielsa’s achievements have been lauded.

Indeed, the style of football at Leeds is really pleasing on the eye, guiding Leeds to ninth last season.

However, with his contract due to expire this summer, his future once again remains up in the air.

And with Ralf Rangnick only overseeing Manchester United on an interim basis, they have been urged to move for Bielsa.

Indeed, talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino claims Bielsa would be an “incredible fit” as he has “overachieved everywhere”.

“Bielsa has overachieved everywhere he has been because he has had to. He has done it on quite conservative budgets,” Cascarino said, as cited by Football365.

“I think Bielsa gets a really raw deal in many ways. Think of Leeds before he walked through the door and look where they are now.

“He produces very, very effective teams. Leeds can be a really good team to play and a really bad team to play. When they are on, they are fantastic.

“Marcelo Bielsa has done it in a very different way in many different countries. I personally love his brand of football and I think he would be an incredible fit for Manchester United.

“The reason that he does not commit to football clubs is that he only sees a job as being year by year.

“I think he is a manager who would overachieve with players. So if he had a group as good as Manchester United [he would thrive]. There is a massive difference between them and Leeds.”

Pochettino still favourite for Man Utd

Mauricio Pochettino, however, remains the most obvious candidate to become the next Manchester United boss.

Indeed, despite being 13 points clear in the Ligue 1 summit at the time of writing, all has not gone well for Pochettino in France.

They lost out in the Ligue 1 title race last season, with surprise winners Lille claiming the crown. And there was misery in the Champions League too as Manchester City overcame them in the semi-finals.

They are 1-0 up on Real Madrid after their round of 16 first leg – but reports state elimination at the Bernabeu could see him axed.

As such, reports recently say Pochettino has reportedly ‘had enough’ of life in Paris. They claim he feels he has been forced to work in highly-testing conditions and feels the constant criticism of his management is wholly unfair.

And reports linking Pochettino to United appear to be growing louder by the day, with one recent article suggesting a staggering swap deal could be on the cards.

