There is a growing inevitability that Marcelo Brozovic will be leaving Inter Milan – and Manchester United are reportedly one of the suitors lurking in the background.

Brozovic is in the final year of his contract with Inter, whom he has represented since 2015. He has played in 256 games for the club, contributing 25 goals and 34 assists. But they are encountering difficulties getting him to extend his stay.

As things stand, Brozovic will be able to negotiate with his suitors over a pre-contract agreement from January onwards. Man Utd are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

According to Inter Live, there are multiple obstacles standing in the way of Brozovic signing a new contract at San Siro.

His salary demands are one issue; he wants €6m per season, whereas Inter are offering up to €5m. In addition, there are concerns over Inter’s ability to afford his agents’ commission.

Worryingly for Inter, there are several admirers of Brozovic for whom that would not be a concern.

The report names Man Utd as one of the clubs who could afford to take on Brozovic’s salary and to satisfy his representatives, who have offered them his services.

United are currently looking for a reinforcement in central midfield. There is a feeling that they could find an upgrade upon starting duo Fred and Scott McTominay.

In addition, the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic all face uncertain futures, for varying reasons.

Manchester United 'accept' Paul Pogba won't sign a new contract Manchester United have reportedly accepted midfielder Paul Pogba won't sign a new deal; at Old Trafford, with more updates on Kalvin Phillips and Youri Tielemans.

Brozovic, who turns 29 in November, has plenty of experience and quality to provide an answer to their concerns. But they are not the only club in the hunt for his signature.

Inter Live claim there could also be an approach from Tottenham Hotspur under the direction of their managing director Fabio Paratici, who used to work for Inter’s rivals Juventus.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new manager and are hoping to appoint Antonio Conte, whom they could appease by reuniting him with a player he coached for two seasons at Inter.

Conte led Inter to the Serie A title last season and Brozovic played in 33 of their 38 league games.

Newcastle are also mentioned as possible suitors, after recently joining the transfer tug-of-war following their Saudi-backed takeover.

Fellow financial powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain could also make their own attempt to snatch Brozovic. They have become masters of signing free agents recently and could repeat the trick with the Croatian next year.

Inter are growing increasingly aware of their fate of losing their number 77. Where he ends up is something that only time will tell.

Six Tottenham managers who were worse than Nuno Espirito Santo

Man Utd missed midfielder signing in summer

If they are able to win the race for Brozovic, Man Utd would rectify an issue that has been concerning them for a few months.

A recent report revealed how, with Matic the only natural defensive midfielder in the squad, they wanted to strengthen the position in the summer.

One target they identified was Idrissa Gueye, whom they tried to take from Everton before he joined PSG in 2019.

They felt Gueye would drop down the pecking order after PSG’s acquisition of Georginio Wijnaldum. Therefore, they were ready to lure him back to the Premier League.

He was seen as a cheaper alternative to West Ham and England star Declan Rice. But ultimately they signed neither. A failure to offload some of their fringe players proved too much of an obstacle.

It has been revealed that Man Utd “regret” missing out on Gueye, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season with PSG regardless of what his suitors predicted for him.

Therefore, they will likely have to look elsewhere for cover in front of the defence. Brozovic may be an ideal target, but only if they can fend off Spurs, Newcastle and PSG themselves.

READ MORE: Real Madrid growing in confidence over Man Utd transfer after success of Alaba