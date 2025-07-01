Two pundits have urged Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi to make the move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but Ruben Amorim’s side need to up their game to get a deal done.

One of the areas that Man Utd are looking to strengthen in the summer transfer window is in goal. Andre Onana is the number one between the posts for the Red Devils, but the Cameroon international has failed to convince the Old Trafford faithful since his move from Inter Milan in 2023.

Onana’s errors between the posts have made him a liability, with The Sun reporting on June 28 that Man Utd are willing to send him out on loan in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have made Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez their top goalkeeper target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Martinez himself is keen on a move to Old Trafford, with Villa looking for £40million to sell him.

However, Man Utd are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reporting last week that the Red Devils have taken a shine to Atalanta goalkeeper Carnesecchi.

The Italian journalist claimed that Man Utd are ready to make an offer of €40million (£34m / $47m) for Carnesecchi, who has been on the books of Atalanta since 2017 and was praised by his former manager Gian Piero Gasperini for his “extraordinary performances and decisive saves” on Sky Sport Italia in January 2025.

Former Fiorentina and AC Milan midfielder Massimo Orlando and ex-goalkeeper Simone Braglia believes that Carnesecchi should jump at the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Orlando told Tuttomercatoweb: “How can you say no to United?

“Every year, those who go there suffer, it’s true. But it’s also true that [enduring a season] worse than this year’s is not possible.”

Braglia added: “If I were him, I wouldn’t hesitate. He would go to a more prestigious club and a much better league.”

Atalanta stance on Marco Carnesecchi

While Man Utd are ready to make an offer €40m (£34m / $47m), Atalanta need more than that to sell Carnesecchi.

According to Pedulla, the Italian club want €50m (£43m / $58.5m )for the goalkeeper, but the positive for Man Utd is that ‘the extras can help bridge that gap.

It will be interesting to see what Carnesecchi does.

Atalanta finished third in the Serie A table last season and will play in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

As for Man Utd, they will have no European competition whatsoever next season.

Latest Man Utd news: Bryan Mbeumo deadline, Viktor Gyokeres stance

A report has revealed that Man Utd have set themselves a deadline to get a deal done for Brentford and Cameroon international winger Bryan Mbeumo after having a second bid turned down by the Bees.

Man Utd are in contact to sign a top Serie A marksman, who is ready to make the move to Old Trafford, but for an eye-watering salary that would make him the second-highest paid at the Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres is ready to take drastic action to force a move out of Sporting CP, with sources telling TEAMtalk that he has told Man Utd that he wants to join them.

