Marcus Rashford could reportedly be offered a route to the MLS from Manchester United if he shows he’d be willing to go there, and it’s known how he’d feel about that.

Rashford’s United career seems to have come crashing down since Ruben Amorim arrived as manager. After a positive start, with three goals in the boss’ first two Premier League games in charge, Rashford has been excluded from the squad on multiple occasions.

Amorim dropped him entirely for the next three games on the bounce, before elevating him to the bench, but with no playing time, in the last game, against Newcastle.

Rashford has stated he is ready for a new challenge, and it seems he may get a very new one.

According to a GIVEMESPORT report, Rashford has discovered there will be ‘serious offers’ from MLS outfits if he shows a willingness to move to North America, with ‘admirers’ there keeping tabs on him.

While it is felt an MLS move could be presented if Rashford shows to be open-minded, or other avenues dry up, the report highlights a belief that the forward would prefer to remain in Europe if he’s to leave United mid-season.

Spain has been touted as the likeliest destination for him, with some big clubs in the country linked with Rashford.

Foster tipped Rashford for MLS move

Lately, former United goalkeeper Ben Foster hit out at Rashford, while claiming an MLS move might be the most likely for him.

“They were talking £40m you know as well. Even 10, I ain’t paying £10m… because of everything,” he said.

“He has to get away from Manchester United. I think it’ll be an MLS [move] or something. It’s going to have to be a massive wage cut.

“Once that fire goes, can you get that back? It has to come from him. I don’t think he can get it back.”

Man Utd round-up: Gyokeres move accelerated

Though Amorim promised not to raid Sporting CP in January, he’s apparently decided he can’t wait until summer for Viktor Gyokeres, and wants to sign him immediately.

United could also sign Christopher Nkunku, who TEAMtalk is aware they have discussed, but Arsenal are also in the race for him.

Meanwhile, a move for Antony to Real Betis could be close, with the La Liga club near to offloading winger Assane Diao in order to make space.

And Rashford has hit back at a report which stated he’s stepped up his bid to quit United, slamming it as a “false story”.

Where will Rashford end up?