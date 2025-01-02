Marcus Rashford has reportedly ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia entirely, and has turned down three offers of up to £35million a year from within the country.

If Rashford is to have a future at United, something needs to change. He was excluded from the squad by Ruben Amorim for four matches in a row, before being elevated to the bench – but not playing a minute – for the rest.

During that run without any game time, Rashford admitted he was ready for a new challenge.

He has been offered a route which would be very different to most others, with the Daily Mail reporting he has received three offers from the Saudi Pro League.

Those offers would reportedly see the United man earn up to £35million per year.

However, he has rejected them, with the report stating moves to Turkey have also been ruled out. It’s also believed that Rashford is waiting for a United recall, but with the club willing to let him go, his association with them could finally be coming to an end.

One thing is for sure – Rashford won’t end up in Saudi Arabia at all. After rejecting the aforementioned offers, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported the forward ‘has no interest’ in the Saudi Pro League and a move there is not ‘under consideration’.

DON’T MISS: Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Multiple Rashford routes still possible

With Amorim bringing Rashford back into the squad last time out, it seems there’s a chance his United career can get back on track.

However, there are a lot of potential locations for if that does not happen.

Reports have suggested the MLS could be a potential destination if Rashford shows willingness to go there.

Premier League sides Newcastle and Arsenal have also both been linked, but United might not allow the forward to move within England.

A move to Spain is said to be one which intrigues him, and Barcelona have been linked with Rashford of late. If United do decide to let him go, he won’t be short of suitors.

Man Utd round-up: Newcastle offered United man

Another United forward who could be on the move is Antony, with Newcastle one of the clubs he has reportedly been offered to for a January loan.

Casemiro could also potentially exit, with Amorim ready to see the back of him if the right offer arrives.

Dan Gore and Harry Amass could also both leave, but the youth stars will only be exiting for short periods to get first-team action in order to aid their development.

And United could be given a clearer run at Antonee Robinson than they might have thought they would, with Liverpool more interested in Milos Kerkez than the Fulham man.

Which league will Rashford go to?