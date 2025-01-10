AC Milan are said to be ‘serious’ about Marcus Rashford after removing a barrier to his signing, while the truth on links between the Manchester United man and Arsenal have emerged.

Milan have frequently been linked with Rashford of late. After he stated it was time for a new challenge, a number of clubs seem to be positioning themselves to sign the United man.

Though Ruben Amorim has suggested it’s not the end of his time as a Red Devil, the forward has not played any of the last five Premier League games, apparently being ill for the latest of them.

Milan are said to have held talks with Rashford’s representatives, but it has been said with United wanting them to cover most of his salary, they could be met with a problem, with the most they pay a player currently £150,000, and half of Rashford’s wages are more than that.

But Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Milan forward Noah Okafor is heading on loan to RB Leipzig, and they will cover his salary. That will open up space for Rashford to be paid.

Subsequently, transfer insider Ben Jacobs has stated that the Serie A side are ‘serious about’ the forward, who they could bring in on loan.

And amid links to Arsenal, the insider states sources are ‘firmly’ downplaying the potential of a move to the Emirates.

Milan make Rashford promise

According to TBRFootball, Milan have told Rashford he’ll play a ‘significant part’ for them. After his struggles under Amorim, that will be music to his ears.

As will the fact that new manager Sergio Conceicao has confirmed he likes the Englishman.

It is believed they are willing to pay half of his wages, which, as mentioned above, will be easier now than it previously would have been.

Interest from other clubs remain, and it’s believed West Ham could approach for him, though the current sense is he’ll go abroad if he’s to leave United, stoking the fire of a Milan move.

Man Utd round-up: Tottenham hijack in progress

Tottenham are nearing a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani, but United are said to be doing ‘everything possible’ to hijack that move.

The Red Devils are also said to be willing to pay £40million for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the race for Nuno Mendes, a former Sporting CP man who apparently wants to reunite with Amorim at United.

And it’s believed a deal for Casemiro to leave United is practically over the line, with the Brazilian reportedly set to move to the Saudi Pro League.

How would Rashford fit at Milan

How Rashford could fit in as a left winger for Milan