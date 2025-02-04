Marcus Rashford has his heart set on an Aston Villa exit already

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford remains interested in a move abroad and could use his loan with Aston Villa as a stepping stone and head elsewhere in the summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old joined Villa on loan on Sunday last week and the deal includes an option for Unai Emery’s side to buy him permanently for £40m.

Emery played a key role in helping convince Rashford to join Villa from his boyhood club Man Utd, where he had been repeatedly snubbed by manager Ruben Amorim.

The six-month loan will see him play out the season with Villa and TEAMtalk sources state that the Midlands side were keen to make the move permanent.

However, some have suggested that Rashford has already decided that he wants to play his football elsewhere in the long-term.

We understand that Rashford is still very interested in playing abroad and there have been whispers from those close to his situation that a move is already in motion for the summer.

The England international hasn’t featured since November but is expected to play a big role for Villa this season as they look to secure a top four spot in the Premier League and compete for the Champions League title.

Barcelona remain interested in Marcus Rashford – sources

A number of elite European sides showed interest in Rashford over the past month and Barcelona were among them, but their financial issues made things difficult.

However, the summer could be the opportunity for Barcelona and other foreign suitors to make their move. Sources state that Rashford’s desire to try his hand abroad will be enough to get him at the end of the season.

The chances of a return to Man Utd are extremely low as he is ready to end his journey at Old Trafford, while his relationship with Amorim is also completely broken.

The six-month spell at Villa is an opportunity for Rashford to put himself in the shop window and drive up his value. Man Utd will hope he kicks on and rediscovers his form that made him one of the most exciting players in the Premier League just a few years ago.

Villa have the power in deciding Rashford’s immediate future due to their £40m buy option clause but sources suggest his future could lie away from English football.

As it typical in the modern game, Rashford’s entourage are already putting in the work to try and secure his ideal summer move.

