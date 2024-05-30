Marcus Rashford: Arsenal on red alert with Man Utd to be forced into accepting cut-price fee

Manchester United are in for a turbulent summer with Erik ten Hag’s future still unclear and several players set to be axed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Ineos chief will look to offload stars who on big wages that aren’t part of his long-term plans, with Raphael Varane being one exit already confirmed.

One shock player who’s facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford is fan favourite Marcus Rashford, who certainly hasn’t been at his best this season.

The 26-year-old forward went from a 30-goal campaign in 2022/23 to scoring only eight goals this term – which has resulted in him being dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Pundits and supporters have speculated that Rashford doesn’t appear happy at Man Utd. Meanwhile, some top European clubs have made checks on his situation.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Rashford for some time and could step up their pursuit now that Kylian Mbappe is on his way to Real Madrid.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Man Utd star. The North Londoners have reportedly ‘spoken with Rashford in recent weeks’ over a potential switch to the Emirates.

Marcus Rashford tipped to leave Man Utd

There continues to be a real question mark over Rashford’s future at Old Trafford and according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, Man Utd may be forced to accept a cut-price fee for him.

“I think Rashford could be off. It would be a surprise, but I think he’s been unsettled this season,” Wyness told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“There could well be another couple of midfielders out the door as well, but the forward line is really where they have to strengthen.

“Rashford himself may want to go. I’ve seen Paris Saint-Germain linked for a long time, and a move to Europe may make sense.

“A while ago, he would’ve been a £100m player. Now, if he wants to move – we could see something as low as £60-70m.

“That would’ve been unthinkable, but if there’s a willingness from both sides – then that’s the level we could see.”

As mentioned, PSG and Arsenal have both been credited with an interest in Rashford with talks already held between intermediaries.

It will be interesting to see if either club are willing to put an offer in the region of £70m on the table for the attacker.

Of course, they would also have to convince Rashford to leave his boyhood club, where he is under contract until 2028.

