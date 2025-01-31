Aston Villa are showing keen interest in Marcus Rashford, with a report claiming that the Villans are planning to make a bid for the Manchester United forward, but Unai Emery’s side face two big issues in getting a deal done.

Villa are about to sell striker Jhon Dura to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, with Ollie Watkins also the subject of a failed bid from Arsenal. While the Villans are adamant that they will not sell Watkins in the middle of the season, they are looking for a striker to support him.

There has been speculation this week that Villa are considering a bid for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, and now reports have emerged that they are eyeing a move for Rashford as well.

The Athletic is reporting that Villa are considering a bid for Rashford in the final days of the January transfer window.

Man Utd are ready to offload the England international forward on a loan deal, with head Ruben Amorim not impressed with him.

Amorim has left Rashford out of his Man Utd team for the last 12 matches and does not have him in his plans.

Villa manager Emery, though, is reportedly a big fan of Rashford and believes that he could get him back to his best.

The Athletic has reported that the former Arsenal manager has personally requested that Villa enter talks over the 27-year-old.

However, Villa are facing two huge problems in bringing Rashford to Villa Park.

Firstly, with Barcelona interested in him, Rashford would prefer to join the LaLiga club. If that does not happen, then the forward would like to stay at Man Utd.

This means that Villa would have to work hard to convince Rashford to join Emery at Villa Park for the second half of the season.

Secondly, Villa would also have to pay a large portion of his £325,000-a-week salary, which is a “complicating factor”, according to the report.

What Ruben Amorim has said about Marcus Rashford

Rashford has not been in good form for a while. The 27-year-old has scored seven goals and given three assists in 24 matches in all competitions so far this season.

The forward found the back of the net eight times and gave five assists in 43 appearances last season.

Amorim has publicly made it clear that he is not happy with the Man Utd forward and wants to see more from him.

The Man Utd boss last selected Rashford on December 12, citing “training reasons”, and his comments about the forward this week suggests that the head coach has not seen much improvement in him.

The Guardian quotes Amorim as saying: “You can look at our team and imagine the profile of the players. Now imagine a talent like Rashford? Our team should be so much better with Rashford.

“But he has to change. If he changes, we are more than welcome to put in a talent like Rashford. And we need it.

“We have to set some standards, that’s all. We are waiting for Marcus, if he wants it really, really bad. You try to make it personal but it’s not personal.

“I have nothing against Marcus. I just have to make the same rules for everybody. For me it’s so simple. It’s always the same answer.

“I promised you I would not give anything about Marcus Rashfird but I’m giving you a little bit. It’s the same thing. We need goals. We need one-against-one. We need a threat in the final third. What more do you need?”

Latest Man Utd news: Boniface offered, Malacia talks

With Victor Boniface’s potential move to Saudi Arabia having broken down, the Bayer Leverkusen striker has been offered to clubs in England.

Man Utd are among those who have been given the chance to sign the Nigeria international striker before the January transfer window closes next week.

Tyrell Malacia could be on his way out of Old Trafford. Benfica are in talks over a loan deal for the Man Utd left-back and a transfer could happen.

Meanwhile, Amorim has said that he does not want Alejandro Garnacho to leave. Chelsea are interested in the Argentine winger and are keen on a swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku.

