Three clubs are racing to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer and it includes one of their Premier League rivals as well as German titans Bayern Munich, according to sensational reports.

Rashford found a new lease of life during Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford, netting a hugely impressive 30 goals in 56 games last term. That was the left winger’s best season, and it was thought that he would enjoy another super campaign in 2023-24.

However, that has not happened, with just eight goals to his name from 40 appearances thus far. Several pundits have speculated over whether he is struggling mentally, as all confidence gained from last season seems to have been lost.

Rashford’s recent struggles have led to talk that he could be on the move this summer, despite his strong affiliation with Man Utd.

Earlier on Monday, The Telegraph stated that while Rashford is not necessarily up for sale, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will consider any offers that are suitable this summer. Plenty of Man Utd players will be on the move and Rashford is among those who could receive interest.

David Ornstein followed that up by revealing that Man Utd chiefs want to keep Rashford and help him get back to his best, but they will not stand in his way if he express a desire to leave.

According to fresh reports emerging from Spain, three clubs will battle for the Englishman’s services ahead of next season.

The first is Paris Saint-Germain, who have monitored Rashford’s situation over several transfer windows. PSG will be in need of a new left winger when Kylian Mbappe leaves in the summer and feel Rashford would be a good replacement.

PSG, Bayern and Tottenham all want Man Utd star

While Rashford is certainly not as deadly as Mbappe, PSG officials think Luis Enrique can get the former back to his brilliant best.

Incredibly, it is claimed that Tottenham Hotspur want to keep Rashford in the Premier League. Arsenal have previously been mentioned as the main English club Rashford could join, should a Man Utd exit be confirmed, but now it seems their North London rivals are leading the charge.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wants to capture a new left winger this summer to replace loanee Timo Werner, who will not be re-signed after this season. Rashford would be a statement signing, although it remains to be seen how Postecoglou would help both the 26-year-old and Son Heung-min shine.

One solution could be to use Rashford at centre-forward, as the report adds that Spurs like his ability to operate either as a winger or as a No 9.

Bayern are the third major club keeping tabs on Rashford’s situation. The Bundesliga heavyweights could lose Leroy Sane in the near future and they have identified Rashford as a potential top-class addition to their forward line.

Although, such a move will ultimately depend on which manager replaces Thomas Tuchel. Ralf Rangnick is the current frontrunner, and he failed to help Rashford improve during his short spell as Man Utd interim boss.

Man Utd are understood to want a huge £100million before selling Rashford, due to the fact he is a local hero who came through their youth ranks.

However, this latest update suggests Rashford could actually be on the move for the lower sum of £68m, mainly down to his underwhelming recent form.

