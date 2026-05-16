Marcus Rashford reaches decision on joining Aston Villa from Man Utd

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford does not fancy a move to Aston Villa even though Unai Emery is keen on bringing the Manchester United-owned Barcelona winger to Villa Park, according to a Spanish report, as TEAMtalk reveals what the England international wants to do.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa and worked under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

The 28-year-old struggled at Man Utd in the first half of the 2024/25 campaign under then-manager Ruben Amorim.

At Aston Villa, though, Rashford started to get back to his best, scoring four goals and giving six assists in 17 matches in all competitions for the Villans.

Rashford has kicked on from there, with the winger scoring 14 goals and giving 14 assists in 48 appearances for Barcelona this season following his loan move from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

Although the Catalan giants want to keep the England international winger, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Barcelona would ideally like another loan deal for Rashford before making it permanent in 2027.

This reluctance of Barcelona to trigger the €30million (£26m, $35m) buy-option in Rashford’s contract has led Villa manager Emery to rekindle his interest in the Man Utd-owned star, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The headline in the report has noted: ‘Unai Emery will push hard for Rashford and Barca know it’.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has stated in its report that the Villa manager ‘is prepared to make a strong bid for the English winger currently on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United’.

It further added: ‘In these ongoing discussions at the club, Barca is aware of Unai Emery’s interest in acquiring the player’s services.

‘Rashford already spent half a season under Emery, but his intention is to explore all options to remain at the Camp Nou, either through a permanent transfer or a loan.

‘The English winger is determined to stay at Barca, as MD has already reported, and believes he’s earning his place.’

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Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Marcus Rashford is determined to stay at Barcelona.

We understand that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged the Catalan giants to get a deal done for the forward.

Sources have told us that Flick has directly told Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco that he would like Rashford to stay at the club next season.

Bailey has also reported that Rashford ‘only wants to stay at Barcelona and currently has little desire to return to England this summer.’

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