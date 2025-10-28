Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Manchester United are HAPPY that Marcus Rashford is doing well at Barcelona, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Red Devils pleased that they did not have to offload him to another club in the Premier League.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025. Sources have told TEAMtalk that the defending Spanish champions have the option to make it permanent for €30million (£26m, $35m) at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

There was no place in the Man Utd team under manager Ruben Amorim, with Rashford’s style not fitting in with his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation.

Rashford, who struggled in the final months under Erik ten Hag’s tenure, revived his career during a loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season, scoring four goals and giving six assists in 17 appearances.

The England international forward has built on that form at Barcelona this season, with the Man Utd-owned star scoring five goals and registering seven assists in 13 matches in all competitions for Hansi Flick’s side.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that despite Rashford’s heroics at Barcelona, Man Utd have no regrets over offloading him in the summer of 2025.

In fact, Man Utd are happy that Rashford is doing well at Barcelona, as it means that the Spanish giants will make the deal permanent, with the Red Devils having also avoided the ‘the potential nightmare’ of the 27-year-old doing well at another club in the Premier League.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “I do not believe Man Utd have regrets over loaning Rashford to Barcelona.

“To be honest, I think the way it’s working out is actually quite good for them. He was never going to recapture form at Man Utd, and his value was going down.

“They have also managed to avoid the potential nightmare of him doing well at another Premier League club.

“They will now have the chance of cashing in at a value they are happy with.

“Ideally, none of this would have happened and Rashford would have remained at United, but it just was not possible with the way things were going under Amorim and everyone has moved on.

“He has ended up joining the only other club he wanted to play for, and now that deal will most probably be made permanent.”

What Barcelona think of Marcus Rashford – Fabrizio Romano

Just as Man Utd are pleased to see Rashford flourishing in Spain, Barcelona, too, are over the moon to see the on-loan star gelling in Hansi Flick’s side.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Barcelona are very pleased with Rashford’s attitude.

Romano said on his YouTube channel after Barcelona’s win against Olympiacos in the Champions League: “Rashford is sending very clear messages, his desire to be a Barcelona player is there since January 2025, so basically almost one year ago.

“In the January window, it was not possible to make the deal happen because Barcelona didn’t have the space to register and sign Marcus Rashford because Ansu Fati didn’t want to leave the club in January.

“Then in the summer, Ansu Fati accepted the possibility to leave Barcelona, went to Monaco.

“Barcelona had the space to sign Rashford and completed the transfer on a deal with a €30million buy option clause, but now, Rashford is performing in a fantastic way, already reaching 10 goal contributions – between goals and assists – and doing very well in the Champions League.

“He can play as a striker, he can play as a winger. You can feel how comfortable Rashford is at Barcelona, and, once again, as I have been telling you for weeks, the feeling internally at Barca is that Rashford really perfectly fits the structure they have on the tactical point of view with Barcelona.

“They are all very happy with all the relationship Rashford has with his team-mates as well.

“The reputation of Rashford is something that has to be clarified. He is really popular in the dressing room at Barcelona.

“Look at the image after the game of Fermin Lopez scores an attack against Olympiacos, Marcus Rashford, who scored two goals, took the ball and went to Fermin Lopez, telling him, okay, take the ball, because, also, this kind of behaviour is something really appreciated by Barcelona.

“The performance is okay, of course, goals, assists, Rashford is doing very well, very versatile player upfront who can play in several positions, but also important to say, the behaviour, the attitude of Marcus Rashford is really appreciated by Barcelona.

“So, let me say, from what I understand, the feeling internally at Barcelona – internal means board, management, technical staff, the manager and those who work closely with Hansi Flick – is that if Marcus Rashford will continue like this in every single point of view – delivering performances and perfect attitude – he will have very good chances to continue at the club beyond this season.”

Rashford himself has said that he wants to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the loan deal.

The forward told ESPN last week when asked if he wanted to stay at Barcelona: “For sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player, it is an honour.”

