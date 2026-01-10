Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona have made a decision on the future of Marcus Rashford, according to four reliable sources, with the England international forward one step closer to getting his wish fulfilled after leaving Manchester United on loan in the summer of 2025.

Rashford left Man Utd for Barcelona on a season-long loan deal last summer after spending the second half of the 2024/25 campaign at Aston Villa. Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent by paying €30milion (£26m, $35m) next summer.

There have been suggestions that Ruben Amorim’s exit as the Man Utd manager could lead to Rashford returning to Old Trafford, but that idea has been put to bed by four different sources.

Catalan sports publications, Mundo Deportivo and Sport, both have claimed that Barcelona have told Rashford that they plan to keep him next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona ‘intend’ to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

The Barcelona sporting department has been hugely impressed with Rashford so far this season, with the report noting: “He’s practically a ‘sacred cow,’ to use the vocabulary popularised by Johan Cruyff. He also possesses a versatility that is highly valued”.

Rashford’s ability to play on the left wing and as a centre-forward makes him a boon to Hansi Flick’s side.

Sport, another Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication, has reported that Rashford is ‘now closer to staying at Barca than leaving’.

Both Flick and Barcelona sporting director Deco have been hugely impressed with the England international, although ‘the decision’ to trigger the option to make the deal permanent will be made later this season.

AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish media outlet, too, has reported that Barcelona are happy with Rashford and have told him that they want him to stay at Spotify Camp Nou after his loan spell ends.

While noting in the headline that Barcelona have said ‘Yes to Rashford’, the report claimed that ‘Barça are convinced of his continuity’

AS added: ‘The only remaining question is how this will happen: whether by paying the €30million purchase option or by convincing Manchester United to extend his loan for another year.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, has claimed that Barcelona have “informed” Rashford of their plans.

Romano wrote on X at 2:34am on January 10: “Barcelona already informed Marcus Rashford and his camp about desire to keep him beyond this season.

“No guarantee yet on €30m buy option to be activated, final decision later + based also on financial situation but Barça very happy with Rashy.”

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 30 that Barcelona are exploring negotiations with Man Utd to lower the fee for Rashford closer to €20m (£17m, $24m), potentially through structured payments or incentives.

Marcus Rashford gets his Man Utd wish

Rashford’s form started to get better during his loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

At Barcelona, the 28-year-old forward has rediscovered his old self and is playing well, even when he comes off the bench.

The Man Utd-owned forward has scored seven goals and given 11 assists in 26 appearances for Barcelona so far this season.

Rashford has publicly expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona, and we can also reveal what the forward has privately told Man Utd.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 9 that Rashford made a clear ‘transfer demand’ to Man Utd about his future.

Rashford ‘made it very clear’ to Man Utd that he only wants to play for Barcelona next season, warning the Red Devils that they should not even think of selling him to potential suitors Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward stood firm on his stance on joining Barcelona on loan last summer when Man Utd considered selling him on a permanent deal elsewhere.

With Barcelona now making up their mind to keep Rashford, the forward is now just one step away from severing his ties with Man Utd for good.

