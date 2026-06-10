Stunning Marcus Rashford twist emerges for Man Utd and Barcelona

A top journalist has dismissed claims in the Spanish media that Barcelona have decided against triggering the option to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, as Gary Lineker predicts whether England head coach Thomas Tuchel will start the winger ahead of Anthony Gordon at the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Marca and Sport reported that Barcelona will not make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for £26million.

As per the loan agreement, Barcelona have the option to make the deal permanent for £26million.

The Spanish champions have until June 15 to trigger the option, but they have decided against it.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also made a similar claim.

Romano wrote on X at 10:43am on June 10: “BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days.

“Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal.

“Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors. “

However, according to The Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler, Barcelona are still interested in a permanent deal for Rashford for £26million.

The reliable journalist has claimed that Barcelona have not officially told Man Utd about any decision.

Wheeler wrote on X at 12:32pm on June 10: “Understand there has been no official communication from Barcelona to Man Utd that they will not sign Marcus Rashford despite the reports in Spain today.

“The clause allowing them to buy him for £26m remains active until Monday #mufc”

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Gary Lineker wants Marcus Rashford to start for England at World Cup

Rashford is currently preparing for the 2026 World Cup finals with England.

The Man Utd winger will compete for a place on the left wing with Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker Gary Lineker believes that Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel will pick Gordon ahead of Rashford for the left wing, but he does not want that.

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football on Netflix: “We just mentioned them both, Gordon and Rashford, because that looks like what it’s going to be [for England at the World Cup].

“I think it depends [on] how he [Tuchel] wants to play. If he wants to play with the press, I think he’ll go with Gordon because he’s very, very good at that.

“The statistics [for Gordon] back that up. I think if he goes for the best player, I think Rashford is unbelievably talented.”

Lineker added: “Do you know what I think he will do?

“I know this is our team, not Tuchel’s.

“I think Tuchel will start a lot of the time with Gordon because of that kind of energy that he can give and use Marcus more as an impact player.

“I think they will both feature quite a bit. We will see.”

Lineker concluded: “I have to go Rashford.

“If he is in form and confident, and he has been really, really good for Barcelona, he has not overplayed, another one as well, but I think Rashford and Gordon will feature quite a lot.”

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