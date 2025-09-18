Manchester United-owned Marcus Rashford, who scored for Barcelona against Newcastle United in the Champions League

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been blown away by Marcus Rashford’s heroics for Barcelona against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in the Champions League, with the Spanish media as well as a former Old Trafford player giving their verdict on the forward’s performance.

Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan from Man Utd in the summer transfer window after Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim deemed him surplus to requirements, started for Hansi Flick’s side in their opening Champions League game of the season against Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday evening.

The English forward was deployed on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and he produced one of his best performances in recent times.

Rashford worked hard in the first half and looked very enthusiastic upon his return to England, but it was after the break that the Man Utd-owned forward truly turned on the style.

The 27-year-old scored twice, first in the 58th minute and then in the 67th minute, to lead last season’s LaLiga winners to a 2-1 win against Newcastle.

Rashford’s first goal came when he headed home beyond Newcastle keeper Nick Pope from Jules Kounde.

The second goal from Rashford was a treat to watch, as the former Aston Villa loanee hammered home a stunning 20-yard drive in off the crossbar.

Rashford’s heroics have left the Spanish press drooling over the forward, who has one assist in two starts and two substitute appearances in LaLiga for Barcelona this season.

Sport gave Rashford 6 out of 10 in the first half and noted: ‘Insistent. He tried his best and looked more motivated than ever on home soil. He wasn’t very successful, but he was determined and had a spark. He had a couple of clear chances that he made poor decisions about.’

The publication gave Rashford 8 out of 10 at full time and wrote: ‘Lord. He returned to England, to his homeland, and left very motivated.

‘He tried it from the first moment, with more or less success. And in the second part he showed his most devastating version. Header and great goal after personal play. Sir Marcus.’

Mundo Deportivo wrote about Rashford after the opening 45 minutes: ‘INCOMPLETE. Very active on the left side of the attack, but he didn’t finish the numerous plays he initiated successfully. Either he missed the pass at the end or his shot was faulty.’

The publication wrote about Rashford at full time: ‘Unleashed. He achieved the 0-1 with a powerful and determined header after Koundé’s center, a reward for his persistence in a game in which he was starting many things without finishing any.

‘He invented the 0-2 with a formidable right-hand with the right from outside the area. A great goal.’

It was not just the Spanish press that was hugely impressed with Rashford, with Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes also left speechless by the forward.

Bruno Fernandes reacts to Marcus Rashford heroics for Barcelona

Fernandes posted a clip of Rashford’s second goal on his Instagram story, and the emojis he attached to them underline just how stunned the Portuguese star was.

Bruno Fernandes reacts to Marcus Rashford heroics pic.twitter.com/ydKkPK2pDS — Subhankar Mondal (@subhankarjourno) September 18, 2025



Former Man Utd player Dion Dublin was following the Champions League game between Newcastle and Barcelona for BBC Radio 5 Live at St. James’ Park.

Dublin noted on Rashford’s first goal: “I’m expecting Newcastle to defend that so much better.

“Jules Kounde goes round the outside and puts it in. He just swings his left foot and Rashford comes from the edge of the box and glances it past the keeper.

“The keeper has no chance. It was far too simple.”

On Rashford’s second goal, Dublin said: “Wow! Everybody’s been waiting for this young man to show us what he’s got.

“That is just totally unstoppable. It’s incredible, Marcus Rashford. He just gets a loose ball from Dan Burn, he’s on the edge of the box, he’s 22 yards out.

“Oh my word, he hits it with everything. It dips and bends and hits the bottom of the crossbar. What a strike.”

On Rashford’s overall performance, the former Man Utd and Aston Villa player enthused: “We’ve seen Marcus do this many times where we’ve seen little bits of it.

“Can he continue to do it? Tonight he’s been outstanding, I’ve got to say. His goals have been brilliant too.”

Dublin added: “Enjoy it because you are some talent young man. When you play like you have done tonight you deserve the plaudits. Enjoy them and keep repeating them.”

