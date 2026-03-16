Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford’s future at the Nou Camp, and it could be bad news for Manchester United after the Catalans’ recently re-elected president, Joan Laporta, dropped another significant hint on the 28-year-old’s future.

Rashford was axed from United’s squad by former manager Ruben Amorim, but has made a positive impact after joining Barcelona on a season’s loan.

The forward has notched 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this term, playing a leading role in the European giant’s push for the LaLiga title.

Hansi Flick has always spoken very highly of Rashford, who, as previously reported, is very happy with Barcelona keen to stay with the club.

As part of the loan agreement, Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30million (£26m, $34m), which would be a useful windfall for United as they prepare for a big summer window.

However, in a frustrating development for United, Barcelona president-elect Joan Laporta has hinted that they could try to convince the Red Devils to sanction another loan spell for the England international.

“We could extend (Rashford’s) loan further. It depends on what Deco wants. There are formulas, such as paying part of the buy option to Manchester United and figuring out the rest later,” Laporta told Spanish outlet Jijantes.

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Deco: ‘It’s not the right time’

Deco has now spoken out on the situation, hinting that ‘financial fair play’ could see Barcelona try and negotiate a different deal with United for the attacker, rather than simply triggering their buy option.

“Rashford staying? We have a clear idea regarding Rashford and we know what is needed to be done for him to stay,” Deco told journalists on Sunday.

Regarding the delay, he added: “But the matter is tied to financial fair play, priorities, performance, and the coach’s decision.

“And it’s something we haven’t done yet because it’s not the right time.”

Rashford, for his part, is ready to make sacrifices to continue his journey with Barcelona.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier this month that Rashford has already reached an agreement ‘in principle’ with Barcelona over his wages should he join the club permanently.

We understand he is willing to accept a significantly lower salary than his current reported terms of £300,000 per week, and forego some bonuses, too.

Our information at the time was that Rashford was not keen on a second loan stint with Barcelona, as he wants guarantees over his long-term future.

However, it appears that the LaLiga side could try and convince United to sanction a second temporary switch, though sources have indicated to us that Barca paying his €30m buy clause in three installments is the most likely outcome.

Latest Man Utd news: Casemiro U-turn / ‘World-class’ star wanted

Meanwhile, we revealed in an exclusive update today how Michael Carrick has urged United’s chiefs to make a stunning U-turn and offer Casemiro a contract extension.

The 34-year-old’s current £350,000 per week deal expires at the season’s end and he has already announced his intention to depart Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are now considering opening fresh talks over a new short-term deal, amid his impressive form.

In other news, United are still keen to add at least one new midfielder to their squad, even if Casemiro doesn’t leave. Reports suggest that Anderlecht star Nathan de Cat is firmly on their radar.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 17-year-old. German outlet Fussball Daten states that it is the ‘Bundesliga vs the Premier League’ in the race for De Cat, who’s described as a ‘world-class talent.’

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