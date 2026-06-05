Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with Bayern Munich

A potential deal for Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United and join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window hinges on his salary, according to a German source.

Despite Rashford being keen on staying at Barcelona, there now appears to be a distinct possibility that the Man Utd winger will have to find another club for next season and beyond.

Barcelona have until June 15 to trigger the £26million buy-option in Rashford’s loan deal.

However, the Spanish champions are unlikely to do that, with Barcelona prepared to pay £13m for Rashford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd want Barcelona to pay £26m or will look to sell him elsewhere.

Bayern Munich have been linked with Rashford, with the German champions looking for a left-winger.

Vincent Kompany’s side were keen on a 2026 summer deal for Anthony Gordon, but it was Barcelona who signed the England international winger from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that while Bayern would have no problem in paying the transfer fee that Man Utd would demand for Rashford, the Bavarian giants would have an issue in paying his salary.

With Man Utd qualifying for the Champions League next season, Rashford’s salary is now £325,000 per week.

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Marcus Rashford from Man Utd to Bayern Munich analysed

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It’s very interesting that the Marcus Rashford to Bayern rumours are up and running again!

“When I spoke to Bayern previously, weeks before, there was always a NOT TRUE on Marcus Rashford.

“However, there was the idea of signing Anthony Gordon, but the ex-Newcastle star is now at Barcelona, and so Rashford could now be on the market.

“I think for Bayern, it wouldn’t be a problem to pay the stated price tag of €40m [£34.5m], which Barcelona don’t appear to be able to pay all at once.

“For Bayern, this would be no problem.

“But the one big problem is the high salary, as FC Bayern doesn’t want to be forking out a big wage for a backup signing.

“The name is interesting, but let’s see what happens with the other candidates.

“I personally don’t think he’s an option for Bayern right now, but it’s worth remembering that Luis Diaz wasn’t the first-choice signing last summer (the club had three or four players ahead of him on the list).

“So I won’t say no for sure, but it’s not hot at the minute.”

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