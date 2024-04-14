Marcus Rashford brutally snubbed by Euro giant who’ve given ‘no consideration at all’ to Man Utd raid

A theory about why Rashford was linked with the uninterested party has emerged

The chances of Manchester United selling Marcus Rashford have nosedived after a source clarified there is no chance of one of the main clubs he has been linked with making a move for the forward in the summer.

Rashford was inspirational for Man Utd last season but his form has dreadfully declined this season. After earning a big new contract in the summer, Rashford has only scored eight goals. This time last year, he had 20 more than that.

Despite his commitment to the club less than 12 months ago, it has led to rumours that Rashford could be shipped away by Man Utd. For example, there has been talk of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants are preparing for the summer departure of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, almost certainly to Real Madrid, and Rashford has been suggested as a successor.

However, The Sun on Sunday has now clarified that PSG have actually ‘never been interested’ in the England international.

A source told the tabloid: “PSG have never been interested in signing Marcus.

“And given his struggles on and off the pitch this season, they have given it no consideration at all. He will not be moving to PSG.

“He might benefit from the noise around a possible transfer going away so he can concentrate on reigniting his United career.”

Rashford has been a one-club man so far in his career, never even having to go out on loan before scoring 131 goals in 398 appearances for United.

However, his last few seasons have been up and down. This one has been underwhelming. The last one was the most prolific of his career. The one before that was the least.

And at the age of 26, Rashford should be approaching a time when he is able to deliver consistently. His inability to do so may be one of the factors putting PSG off a move for him.

PSG suspicion over Rashford rumours emerges

Anyway, according to the report, PSG believe they were used as a way for Rashford to gain a higher salary in his contract talks with United last year, with those lingering links since then a mere remnant of that process.

Had PSG actually been interested in Rashford, they could have tried to make him their first English player since former United star David Beckham’s six-month spell there in 2013.

Rashford remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and will now actually be hoping his trend of up-and-down seasons continues (for one year only) so that he can return to some kind of form next season, when United might potentially have a new manager in charge instead of Erik ten Hag.

