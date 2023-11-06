Marcus Rashford delivers spicy five-word social media reaction to debate over Man Utd exit

Marcus Rashford has delivered a five-word social media response to a Manchester United fan channel who were debating whether he still has a future at his boyhood club.

Much like United themselves, Rashford has had a real season of struggle so far, having only scored one goal to date after his impressive 30-goal haul last term.

The England forward was also given a ticking-off by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag for attending a party hours after the demoralising derby defeat to Manchester City.

Rashford, who only signed a new five-year Old Trafford deal in July, was left out of the squad for Saturday’s last-gasp triumph over Fulham having picked up a knock in training and subsequently failing a late fitness test.

Pundit and former England international, Tim Sherwood, meanwhile suggested that deadly rivals City would take Rashford on board in a heartbeat.

He claims that Pep Guardiola would dearly love to have the United struggler in their ranks, telling Goal: “In my opinion Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that.

“I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him.

“He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England he doesn’t play badly.

“He needs people playing in and around him giving him the ball in the correct areas.

“He gets some criticism for not tracking back but if he’s not getting the ball when he’s forward, why would he be willing to do that?

“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”

Rashford hits back at exit rumours

And now fan channel The United Stand have sparked a debate over whether Rashford has a future at the club, despite being United’s Player of the Season.

And the England man issued a swift and decisive response, promoting the video link with a five-word statement, writing: “Please STOP spreading malicious rumours.”

It’s also not the first time Rashford has responded to social media speculation, with the forward hitting back at talk in March that he was aiming to become the highest-paid player at Old Trafford during his contract negotiations.

At the time, he said: “Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It’s complete nonsense. The club and make self [sic] have been respectful to one another, and that’s how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies.”

Rashford will hope to return to action for United on Wednesday night when they head to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

