Marcus Rashford should consult Cristiano Ronaldo or Alan Shearer over his Manchester United struggles, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

Rashford has been a mainstay in the United team following his incredible rise in the first team. After a sensational debut in 2016, he has gone on to make 286 appearances for his boyhood club.

But while he has scored 91 goals in that time, he is struggling for form this season. Rashford only started his season in October after deciding to have surgery on his problematic shoulder in the summer.

However, he has only netted two Premier League goals since then. On Monday, one pundit labelled his body language “absolutely shocking”.

In one moment of the narrow FA Cup win over Aston Villa, the Old Trafford faithful shouted his way when he did not go after a dropped save from Emiliano Martinez.

Speaking to The Sun, former United striker Berbatov had his say on the situation. The Bulgarian netted 94 Premier League goals in spells with United and Tottenham.

Referencing a time when he suffered poor form and Sir Alex Ferguson boosted his confidence, he said: “It’s important that the manager, the staff and team-mates are giving Rashford these little boosts.

“They have some incredible people at the club, he should speak to Cristiano Ronaldo and ask him for advice.

“I didn’t speak to any of my team mates when I was on a bad run. I was shy and quite private. That was my mistake.

“If there’s someone in the team who is experienced and is an icon in world football, like Ronaldo then go and ask him for advice. I’m sure he will give people time and wise words.

“Edinson Cavani brings goals wherever he goes, he should speak to him too. Don’t be like me, talk to teammates, because that cycle of bad form can go on and on.

“Rashford is a great talent and he is a great player for England, he is a product of the United academy and everybody knows he is a great player.”

Meanwhile, a report on Tuesday claimed to reveal the latest on Rashford’s situation at Old Trafford.

Man Utd want new Rashford deal

The Daily Star has reported that United bosses want the 24-year-old to sign a new and improved contract.

Nevertheless, chiefs have reportedly raised concerns that his off-field commitments are having an impact on his performances on the pitch.

Rashford became an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in October 2020.

He also campaigned for the British government to allow 1.3 million children to claim free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, United also realise his importance to the club on the pitch and to the fans and want him to stay.

He signed his most recent contract extension in the summer of 2019.