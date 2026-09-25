Rashford doesn’t ‘like playing for Man Utd anymore’ as brutal Gordon comparison made – pundit

A footballing legend has questioned whether Rashford ‘likes’ playing for Manchester United anymore, while also highlighting the ‘fantastic’ story that saw Anthony Gordon replace him at Barcelona.

Rashford, 28, enjoyed a successful loan spell with Barcelona last season, having notched 14 goals and 15 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans.

The England international was very keen to stay at the Camp Nou permanently. However, Barcelona ultimately decided against triggering their £26million option to sign Rashford.

Now, iconic Dutch midfielder Ruud Gullit thinks Rashford could be ‘too upset’ after leaving Barcelona to really perform for Man Utd. The forward has made six appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but is yet to register a single goal contribution.

“I don’t know if Marcus Rashford likes playing for Man United anymore – Barcelona were the ‘love of his life’ and he might be too upset after leaving,” Gullit told ComeOn.

“Of course, it didn’t happen for Rashford but he was only there on loan but I think he learned a lot playing for Barcelona. He played with very good players around him there and now he has to do it at a different team, playing different football, without those players, and I don’t know if he likes that. I don’t know if he wants it anymore.

“We will see because he will show us and I know he wants to play well but it’s not nice to leave the love of your life, Man United, and find out that a lot of people didn’t even want you. That’s not nice at all. Now he has to go back and prove himself again and that is hard.”

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‘Gordon did more to earn his Barcelona move’

Gullit, meanwhile, also suggested that Gordon deserved to join Barcelona more than Rashford.

The 27-year-old signed for Barcelona from Newcastle in a £70million transfer over the summer, and he has enjoyed a good start to life with the Catalans.

Gordon is yet to score a goal for Barcelona but has made five assists in seven appearances and is a key reason why the club sit top of the LaLiga table.

“Anthony Gordon did more to earn his Barcelona move than Marcus Rashford,” Gullit continued.

“Marcus Rashford wasn’t the big story around Barcelona this summer. Anthony Gordon was the big story, and I think it was a fantastic story because he visualised it. He wanted it.

“He went and studied Spanish and prepared for it. Now look where he is. That is a fantastic story, and I love it.

“It goes to show other players, if you can visualise it, you can make it happen too.”

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