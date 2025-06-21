Marcus Rashford has dropped his biggest hint yet that he wants to join Barcelona this summer, following reports of his agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, meeting up with Deco in Catalunya last month.

It’s common knowledge that the 27-year-old England forward has no future at Old Trafford while Ruben Amorim remains in charge, having publically fallen out with the Red Devils boss last season.

Having been loaned out to Aston Villa for the second half of last term, the writing was on the wall from Rashford – only for Villa to then decide against exercising their option to sign him for £40million.

That has led to plenty of speculation over a move elsewhere for the 27-year-old, with Barcelona known to be his preferred destination – as TEAMtalk have continually stated.

Chats with Barca sporting director Deco have only added fuel to the fire over a move to the Camp Nou and now Rashford’s latest comments make it very obvious where he wants to plying his trade in the 2025/26 campaign.

Speaking while on holiday in Marbella, the Man Utd attacker was asked by Spanish YouTube channel XBuyer whether he wants to play with Barca wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the future. “Yeah, sure. Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. So hopefully, we’ll see.”

Rashford then sent an even clearer message to Barcelona boss Hansi Flick over where he should line up in the German’s starting XI – as an eventual successor to Robert Lewandowski through the middle.

He added: “For me as I’ve got older, the No.9 position is becoming more comfortable, more natural.”

The problem for Rashford is that United are continuing to hold out for a fee in the region of that £40m mark, which is currently too steep a figure for Barca.

However, there is hope that a deal could still be green lit, if the Red Devils are open to lowering their asking price before the club’s pre-season preparations begin.

Real Madrid offered Rashford signing chance

Meanwhile, United are reported to have offered Rashford to Barca’s bitter LaLiga rivals Real Madrid – only to be met with swift refusal.

New Bernabeu boss Xabi Alonso is looking for a striker who can play the Joselu role through the middle and has been offered a number of marksmen, including Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.

Defensa Central then reported United had approached Madrid and offered them the chance to sign Rashford.

“‘Manchester United have approached Real Madrid to offer Marcus Rashford”, stated the Real-centric news outlet.

However, Defensa Central then revealed that Madrid do not think that Rashford fits the profile of the striker that Alonso wants to sign.

The report stated that the European giants are also of the opinion that United’s £40m is too high for a player they are seemingly desperate to get rid of.

