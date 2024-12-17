Marcus Rashford drops Man Utd bombshell to spark January transfer fight after admitting ‘bad’ Amorim ‘situation’

Long-serving Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that he’s ready for a “new challenge” amid reports that the Old Trafford club have put him up for sale in January.

The 27-year-old England international was left out of United’s squad to face bitter rivals City on Sunday, with new manager Ruben Amorim making the decision based off the forward’s recent performances.

TT recently reported how United are ready to cash in on Rashford, who has been at the club since the age of seven, if the right offer comes in.

And now the player himself has revealed that he will almost certainly be quitting Old Trafford in the near future.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Henry Winter quotes Rashford as saying during a visit to his old primary school, Button Lane, to hand out Christmas presents.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’e seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Asked if he’d ‘always be a red’, he replied: “Yes! 100 per cent. 100 per cent.”

Rashford reacts to Amorim derby snub

On Amorim’s decision to leave him out against City, the academy graduate said: “It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on. It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks.

“What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it. Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

Rashford hit 30 goals for Man Utd during the 2022/23 campaign to earn a lucrative new contract but his form has regressed dramatically over the last 18 months.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have previously been linked with signing the England forward, who has not featured for his country since the 2022 World Cup.

However, Rashford still feels he has plenty to offer to new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 edition in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Rashford added: “I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now.

“I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person. So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance.

“[The World Cup] still excites me. It’s playing for your country in the biggest competition in the world. I’ve had the chance to do it before (Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022) and it’s an unbelievable experience. If I got the opportunity again, I’ll try and grab it with both hands.”

Rashford will be hoping that he is back in Amorim’s favour when United head to Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening.

