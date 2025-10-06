Marcus Rashford is “not even thinking” about returning to Manchester United and Fabrizio Romano has shed new light on whether Barcelona will turn his loan spell permanent.

Rashford set his sights on joining Barcelona towards the back end of 2024 at a time when his future at Man Utd was coming under an increasingly dark cloud.

Barca showed interest in signing the winger via the loan route in the winter window of 2025. However, failure to shift Ansu Fati meant the deal proved unworkable for the Spanish side.

Rashford would join Aston Villa on a six-month loan and shone under Unai Emery. But when Villa – partly due to missing out on Champions League football – chose not to activate their £40m option to buy, Rashford once again fixed his gaze on Barcelona.

His dream came true at the second time of asking and his loan deal contains an option to buy worth €30m / £26m. It’s important to stress that is an option, not an obligation.

As such, it’s entirely up to Barcelona whether they trigger the permanent move, but according to transfer guru Romano, both they are Rashford are singing from the same hymn sheet right now.

“They’re very happy with Rashford, who scored against Sevilla,” began Romano on his YouTube channel. “Barcelona were a disaster, lost the game 4-1, but Rashford scored again.

“In his last seven games he’s produced eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists). So Rashford is doing very well, very good impact and it’s still the beginning, just two months into new chapter at Barcelona.

“Rashford is very happy with his situation, with the city, the league, the club, manager, teammates… Rashford LOVES his new life at Barcelona.

“Rashford is fully focused on Barca, not even thinking about Manchester United return from the loan and maybe make it again at Man Utd one day. The full focus is on Barcelona.”

On Barcelona’s intentions, Romano added: “I can you tell you the feeling internally at Barcelona is very positive, with the behaviour of Marcus Rashford, not just the performances.

“The numbers are very good, but also how he’s behaving, very serious, very professional, training very hard.

“Barca people can see how Rashford really wants to succeed at Barcelona. So they’re very happy with each other and I think there is a very good chance to see Barcelona and Rashford continue together in the future.”

Why Rashford sale is right for all

There has been talk – albeit not from trusted outlets – of PSG being willing to pay more than Barcelona for Rashford at season’s end.

But given Barca negotiated the option to buy, it’s they who hold the power and if activated and if personal terms are agreed, Man Utd will collect just €30m / £26m.

That is some way below the £40m Villa’s option to buy was set at and many will feel Man Utd are selling on the cheap if Rashford departs.

However, what is increasingly clear is there is no future for the forward back at Old Trafford. The player seemingly doesn’t want to return and through the signings of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, Ruben Amorim has already filled the spots Rashford would fight for.

What’s more, Rashford is among Man Utd’s highest earners and it benefits the club to sever ties sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, as a homegrown player, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale will be logged as pure profit on United’s books.

VOTE: How many goals will Rashford score at Barcelona? ⬇️

Latest Man Utd news – Another new goalkeeper / £38.3m sale ‘almost guaranteed’

In other news, TEAMtalk has been informed Man Utd intend to explore the goalkeeper market once again in 2026.

Insider, Dean Jones, explained why he’s ‘pretty sure’ a new goalkeeper arrives in either January or next summer.

Elsewhere, Romano declared Rasmus Hojlund’s permanent transfer to Napoli worth £38.3m is ‘almost guaranteed’ to happen.

Hojlund’s loan contains a conditional obligation to buy and is activated if Napoli qualify for next year’s Champions League and Hojlund hits an appearance target during the loan.

But with Hojlund scoring four times already and Napoli planning to have the Dane for the long-term, a deal is fully expected to be made even if the conditions to turn the loan permanent aren’t met.