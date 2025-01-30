Juventus are stepping up their interest in Marcus Rashford

A European giant have reportedly ‘intensified negotiations’ to land Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, amid ‘fierce’ competition from Barcelona, who they are ‘determined’ to beat.

Rashford is on the radar of a number of huge European clubs. Having directly contributed to over 200 Manchester United goals, it’s little surprise the 27-year-old is so in demand, despite the fact Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is clearly not the biggest fan right now.

Juventus and Barcelona are currently two of the heavyweights vying to land Rashford on loan, given he’s not being given a sniff at his current club.

According to Fichajes, the race for the forward has been cut, with AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund exiting the scene for him.

The report states that Juve have ‘intensified negotiations’ for Rashford, in a deal to take him on loan until the end of the season, but competition is ‘fierce’, with Barca showing ‘great interest’.

The Spanish side are said to hold the advantage, given Rashford would prefer to go there.

However, the report states Juventus are ‘compelled to react’ and are ‘determined’ not to let the opportunity to land Rashford slip away in the latter stages of the January window.

Rashford can get back in at United

Rashford has not played a minute for United since early December, with Amorim not happy with his training.

But the United boss has maintained that this does not have to be the end for the forward at Old Trafford.

“My sentence was that I wouldn’t put any player that doesn’t give the maximum. I didn’t say only Marcus Rashford,” Amorim said.

“We are a better team with him, that’s clear, but until the right moment, I won’t change my mind.

“If Rashford will change we are more than happy to have Rashford. But we have to set standards. It’s not personal.”

Man Utd round-up: Ansu Fati could open door for Barcelona

Ansu Fati’s potential exit from Barcelona has the club waiting by the phone for Rashford, according to Fabrizio Romano: “Barca remain open to his exit in the final week of January. Ansu didn’t want to leave so far, but still one to watch in the final days,” he said.

“Barcelona keep contacts active for Marcus Rashford in case Ansu decides to leave.”

In terms of incomings, United are said to have accelerated their plans to sign Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Another potential forward signing, Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel has reportedly chosen United as his next club.

That said, Tottenham are pushing hard to get him, while TEAMtalk is aware of interest from Chelsea.

Where does Rashford fit best?