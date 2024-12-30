Manchester United have been told they need to find a resolution as quickly as possible over Marcus Rashford with Alan Shearer explaining why the club will have to trust Ruben Amorim’s judgement, though with a third side having seemingly ruled themselves out of the running for his signature.

Rashford’s future at Old Trafford is very much under the spotlight ever since he was overlooked by the Portuguese coach for their memorable derby day victory at Manchester City earlier this month. And having since confirming in an explosive interview that he feels the time is right for him to leave his hometown club, it is little surprise that Rashford has not been seen in any of Manchester United’s matchday squads ever since.

United return to action on Monday evening with a home clash against Newcastle and it is expected that Rashford will once again be excluded from the players on duty and with the situation already having cast a big shadow over Old Trafford and in growing danger of turning ugly.

And with the January window opening for business in just two days, Shearer has urged United to find a solution as quickly as possible, explaining why INEOS will have to side with the manager, though with an admission that finding a buyer for the 60-times capped England star will not be easy.

“They have to back Amorim,” Shearer told the Daily Mirror. “They’ve brought him in because it hasn’t been anywhere near good enough and he needs to sort that mess out.

“He has to be able to do what he wants, and the situation with Marcus Rashford will be sorted out, whether it’s sorted out in January, I guess for both parties will come to an agreement, but that’s part of the process of who he wants to get out of the club and who he wants to bring in.

“Clearly, it isn’t a healthy situation for the club, if Marcus doesn’t want to be there and the manager doesn’t want him there either. If that is the case, then it’s best for both parties that something sooner rather than later is sorted out – that’s easier said than done when you’re on a huge contract.”

READ MORE 🔴 Marcus Rashford finished at Man Utd after multi-year problem revealed by ultra-reliable journalist

Third suitor exits Marcus Rashford transfer race

We understand that United have been open to the sale of Rashford for some time with INEOS having been open to offers for him ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.3bn investment into the club was confirmed earlier this year.

And with the player not part of what has been described as the British billionaire’s planned cultural reboot at Old Trafford, the prospect of allowing Rashford to move on is not exactly a new concept at Manchester United.

However, what will perhaps have come as a surprise to the club is the difficulty they likely face in finding a new home for the troubled star. Long gone are the days when Rashford scored a career-high 30 goals across the 2022/23 season, with his decline well documented over the last 18 months seeing his valuation dwindle.

But with wages of around £300,000 a week and on a contract to summer 2028, shifting the player is already looking like a tall order ahead of the winter window officially opening for business.

Indeed, Rashford’s prospects of securing a move have perhaps never looked bleaker, with not one side in the Premier League yet to show their hand and with three big-name European suitors having already distanced themselves from prospective deals.

And with both Juventus and Napoli already ruling out moves, reports in Spain on Monday now claim another potential option in Atletico Madrid have also decided against the move, amid claims that his personal terms are simply beyond their reach.

That potentially leaves Rashford with two destinations to pick from – though neither appear especially appealing to the player.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Top priority named; Barcelona star linked

Meanwhile, United have been told they may need to reneg on their transfer promise not to sign any Sporting CP stars in January with Shearer having naming the player they must urgently sign to arrest their slide towards a relegation dogfight.

Currently 14th, United face a real test of their resolve with matches against Liverpool and Arsenal to follow Monday night’s Newcastle clash and with only an eight-point buffer to the drop zone.

However, Shearer is adamant that one signing in the winter window can instantly fix many of their troubles and help them pull clear of danger over the second half of the season.

Elsewhere, United have been linked with a move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in a sizeable 2025 transfer amid claims that Amorim is open to the prospect of allowing Andre Onana to leave if a suitable offer comes in.

And finally, reports in Spain claim United are ready to launch a firm approach to Barcelona for Andreas Christensen, with the Dane falling down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, though with one glaring issuing potentially providing an obstacle to a possible deal.

Rashford’s decline at Man Utd