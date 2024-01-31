Fabrizio Romano has provided a surprising update on the prospects of Paris Saint-Germain prising Marcus Rashford away from Manchester United this summer – and has also shared what he knows about transfer interest in two of the Red Devils’ most promising young stars.

Rashford has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after missing United’s FA Cup win at Newport following a disciplimary issue that arose from a trip to Belfast and where the player had allegedly been out clubbing. Having missed training at Carrington on the Friday, Erik ten Hag confirmed the player had been dealt with, and punished by Manchester United as a result of his actions.

Truth be told, it’s been another season of frustration for Rashford so far. He was targeted by Ten Hag soon after the Dutchman’s appointment as a player he needed to help restore to greatness to get United as a whole back on track. And the immediate uplift was there for all to see with the 26-year-old enjoying the best season of his career last time out by scoring an impressive 30 goals in 56 appearances.

However, Rashford – like so many of his United teammates this season – has gone badly off the boil and has so far managed just 4 goals in 26 games; something of an unexplainable drop-off.

With Rashford also falling foul on the discplinary front, speculation has arisen once again over his future, with reports on Tuesday suggesting he will be the target of a fresh approach from long-term suitors PSG over the summer.

The Ligue 1 giants are preparing for the possible departure of Kylian Mbappe and Rashford has long since been mentioned as their ideal replacement.

READ MORE: The top 10 dribblers in Europe’s elite leagues this season – surprise name at No 1

PSG chances of signing Rashford from Man Utd rated

What’s more, the report on Tuesday suggested United could well sanction Rashford’s sale with new minority shareholders INEOS potentially seeing the chance to cash in on the club’s homegrown star as too good to refuse.

Responding to the speculation, transfer guru Romano, speaking to Caught Offside, insists it is normal to see Rashford’s name back in the public eye after his recent controversies and, while he is not entirely ruling out his sale, insists a move will be extremely difficult to pull off.

“After the recent Marcus Rashford controversy, I think his future could be the subject of some discussion this summer, but it’s important to clarify that it’s not something that will be decided now.

“I’m sure we’ll start hearing stories in the next weeks and months, but at the moment Manchester United are not thinking about it,” Romano said.

“It’s also not easy at all to sign a player like Rashford – a big name at Manchester United, on a big salary and long-term contract.

“It’s not a simple deal at all, so at the moment nothing is happening, nothing has been planned for the summer.”

However, insisting his sale is not impossible, Romano added: “In terms of possibility, yes, but it’s not something that’s been discussed or guaranteed yet.”

Real Madrid for Garnacho; Sunderland for Amad Diallo discussed

Rashford is not the only United player tipped to leave Old Trafford of late, with speculation also rising around two other forwards in Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The latter, who has probably already won the goal of the season award for his strike at Everton, has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Diallo, meanwhile, still has plenty of admirers on Wearside afer starring for Sunderland last season. They have remained on his trail and have reportedly been in contact with United to discuss a potential loan return.

However, with Diallo reportedly impressing United’s coaching staff, Ten Hag and Co have decided to allow Facundo Pellistri to leave on loan for Granada, with the former likely to be the main beneficiary.

Now Romano has provided an update on both players and has moved to play down speculation either could leave.

“In other United news, it’s likely that Amad Diallo will stay at the club this January and have more of a first-team role. Erik ten Hag wanted him to stay and it’s the same for the club, so it’s likely.

“He’s training well, and is very determined to succeed at Man Utd despite constant rumours over a January loan exit. He’s expected to stay and be part of the rotations at Man Utd.

“I also don’t know anything about Alejandro Garnacho being a concrete target for clubs like Real Madrid and PSG, despite rumours. It’s obvious to link one of the best talents in the world with these clubs but there’s absolutely nothing now. He’s focused on Manchester United and obviously United are super happy for him.

“I think that scouting a player like Garnacho would be kind of crazy, all top clubs follow regularly big talents in big clubs, so there’s nothing into it.”

DON’T MISS ~ Euro Paper Talk: Ratcliffe plots incredible €150m triple Serie A swoop to revitalise Man Utd