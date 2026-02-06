TEAMtalk understands that Marcus Rashford has not spoken to anyone at Manchester United about the possibility of returning to Old Trafford, despite ongoing negotiations between the two clubs over his long‑term future, with sources also revealing who could be his permanent replacement this summer.

Senior United sources insist that nobody at the club – including interim boss Michael Carrick – has contacted Rashford regarding a comeback. The message from the player’s camp is equally clear: Rashford has no intention of returning to Manchester and remains fully committed to Barcelona.

Rashford and his representatives are aligned with Barca’s vision for him, and the Catalan giants have assured the England international that he will continue at the Camp Nou beyond this season.

Barcelona hold a £26million option to buy, and we are told Rashford is so determined to stay that he has even indicated he would be willing to give up part of his salary to help reduce the overall cost of the move.

With two-and-a-half years remaining on his lucrative Man Utd contract, such a gesture underlines how strongly he feels about continuing his career in Catalunya.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, United are keen to avoid a scenario in which Barcelona attempt to negotiate another loan deal next season. Discussions are ongoing over how a permanent transfer could be structured, but Rashford’s stance leaves little room for doubt: his future lies in Spain, not in Manchester.

Despite being pleased to see United’s recent resurgence under Carrick, sources close to the forward insist that Barcelona is the only club he wants to play for going forward.

Rashford is described as “very happy” with his life in Catalunya, both on and off the pitch, and there is no desire whatsoever to return to Old Trafford.

For United, the situation is becoming increasingly clear. For Barcelona, the path to a permanent deal is open. And for Rashford, the message is unmistakable: he sees his future at the Camp Nou — and nowhere else.

INEOS to spend big on Rashford replacement

Meanwhile, my TEAMtalk colleague Dean Jones reports that United are already lining up Rashford’s replacement, with two top targets firmly on the radar.

Yan Diomande is a name on very much on United’s radar. Indeed, there is a growing feeling within recruitment circles that the incredible RB Leipzig attacker could be the first option United explore as a replacement for Rashford.

Other clubs who have enquired about the RB Leipzig winger have been informed that the Red Devils are are at the front of the queue for explosive 19-year-old attacker.

Diomande, who could cost as much as €100m (£86m / $118m), has scored eight goals and added six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig so far this season and remains one of the most sought-after talents across Europe.

Another name to look out in relation to summer targets for United is Everton star Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international, who is capable of playing on both wings but mostly operates on the right, has a combined goals/assists tally of six this season in 20 appearances for David Moyes’ side.

His current market value is £39m (€45m / $53m), as per Transfermarkt, although the Merseyside outfit will almost certainly demand more to sell to a Premier League rival, especially with the 25-year-old remaining contract until 2029.

